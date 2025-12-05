New Hampshire's Year-Round Mountain Hamlet Is A Scenic Village With Cozy Bistros And Hiking Bliss

New Hampshire is known for its year-round opportunities to enjoy the outdoors in every part of the state. From Gilford, its fun recreation center, to Gorham, the ideal New Hampshire town for outdoor thrills, there's fun to be had in nature across the Granite State during every season. Not to be missed is the village of Twin Mountain, New Hampshire, which sits at the junction of U.S. Routes 3 and 302 in the heart of the White Mountain National Forest.

This charming hamlet combines friendly lodging, cozy camping, casual dining, a stunning backdrop dotted with gorgeous mountain peaks, and some serious outdoor adventure. From family-friendly strolls along the Ammonoosuc River to challenging summit routes, Twin Mountain has a hiking trail or an adventure for every type of traveler.

Located in the North Country's Coos County, Twin Mountain is most easily accessed by car. The village is about 2.5 hours from Boston and Logan Airport, 1.5 hours from Manchester, New Hampshire, and also about 1.5 hours from smaller airfields like Lebanon Municipal Airport. The drive from any direction is filled with rolling hills, mountain peaks, and pristine lakes, making your journey to northern New Hampshire a spectacle of natural beauty.