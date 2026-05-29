Disney's Popular Hollywood Studios Ride That Just Isn't Worth The Long Lines

An impeccable family vacation to Walt Disney World can turn sour quite rapidly because of one reality that's hard to avoid altogether: waiting in line. Waiting for rides can be a particular slog, with some rides having lines that take over an hour to shuffle through. One ride that comes up again and again as simply not worth the wait is the Slinky Dog Dash in the Hollywood Studios park. Despite being a relatively short family coaster, this ride has some of the park's longest and most uncomfortable wait times.

Modeled after a slinky toy from the "Toy Story" movies, Slinky Dog Dash is a mild roller coaster in the Toy Story Land section of Hollywood Studios. It's got bends and hills, but nothing too dramatic in the way of roller coasters, like loops or massive drops. The coaster is super popular and, unfortunately, gets the respective lines. The overall average wait time for Slinky Dog Dash is 74 minutes, according to Thrill Data, which pulls its data by monitoring theme park apps and factoring in submitted wait times from past riders.

Waiting for Slinky Dog Dash is made all the worse by the fact that its queue is outdoors, with several areas that aren't shaded. "[It's] almost like they never expected a line more than 10 minutes long, so it's just in the sun," one Reddit user said. Given that the line could take up to an hour and a half — potentially even longer — many have found that it's just not worth waiting in the sun for. "We did that line once, and I'll never wait in line for it again," one previous visitor commented on Facebook.