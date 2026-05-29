Disney's Popular Hollywood Studios Ride That Just Isn't Worth The Long Lines
An impeccable family vacation to Walt Disney World can turn sour quite rapidly because of one reality that's hard to avoid altogether: waiting in line. Waiting for rides can be a particular slog, with some rides having lines that take over an hour to shuffle through. One ride that comes up again and again as simply not worth the wait is the Slinky Dog Dash in the Hollywood Studios park. Despite being a relatively short family coaster, this ride has some of the park's longest and most uncomfortable wait times.
Modeled after a slinky toy from the "Toy Story" movies, Slinky Dog Dash is a mild roller coaster in the Toy Story Land section of Hollywood Studios. It's got bends and hills, but nothing too dramatic in the way of roller coasters, like loops or massive drops. The coaster is super popular and, unfortunately, gets the respective lines. The overall average wait time for Slinky Dog Dash is 74 minutes, according to Thrill Data, which pulls its data by monitoring theme park apps and factoring in submitted wait times from past riders.
Waiting for Slinky Dog Dash is made all the worse by the fact that its queue is outdoors, with several areas that aren't shaded. "[It's] almost like they never expected a line more than 10 minutes long, so it's just in the sun," one Reddit user said. Given that the line could take up to an hour and a half — potentially even longer — many have found that it's just not worth waiting in the sun for. "We did that line once, and I'll never wait in line for it again," one previous visitor commented on Facebook.
How to save time on the wait for Slinky Dog Dash
If you've been dying to try out Slinky Dog Dash at least once, you can avoid the worst of its lines with prudent timing. According to Thrill Data, the lowest wait times are in the early morning, just after the ride opens, or at night after 8 p.m. Even in these off-peak hours, you can still expect to wait 30 minutes or more. One nice thing about the queue, though, is that it shows the expected wait time before entering, so you can at least check it first, and if the wait is too long, go to another ride. If you do choose to wait, pair it with two other rides for the day to follow the 3-2-1 strategy and avoid Disney burnout.
One Reddit user noted that "without kids, I don't think it would be worth it" to wait for Slinky Dog Dash. The sentiment isn't surprising, as, aside from Slinky Dog Dash, there are several other Disney World rides that aren't worth waiting in a long line for, including Tomorrowland Speedway and Na'vi River Journey. If you're just looking for a ride to try that has some moderate thrills but isn't too overwhelming, you might be better off going for a less wait-intensive option.
One right you might consider swapping Slinky Dog Dash out with on your itinerary is Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway, also located in Hollywood Studios. It's not a coaster, but it does have some twists and fun theming akin to the former, and it's beloved by riders. Most importantly, its wait times are significantly less — 47 minutes on average. For visitors trying to skip the queues elsewhere in the park, you can also avoid waiting in line at Disney World's quick-service restaurants.