Between Houston And Corpus Christi Is A Serene Texas Nature Preserve Full Of Gulf Coast Wildlife

There's far more to the Texas Gulf Coast than sleepy resort towns, sandy beaches, and beautiful barrier islands that stretch along the shoreline. The region's diverse coastal ecosystems are another major draw, especially if you enjoy seeing wild animals up close in their natural environments. You can find a ton of cool flora and fauna on display at the Brazoria National Wildlife Refuge, which sweeps along the coast between Houston and Corpus Christi for nearly 45,000 acres.

True to its name, Brazoria National Wildlife Refuge is home to countless critters. A variety of animals, including native resident species and a revolving door of migratory visitors, are drawn to the lush mix of habitats that blanket the landscapes of the peaceful nature preserve, from grassy prairies and saltwater marshes to scenic lakes and ponds, among other types of terrain. The refuge is open from sunup to sundown year-round and is completely free to enter at the time of writing.

One of the main access points is the Big Slough Recreation Area off County Road 227. This road will also take you straight to the visitor center — officially known as the Discovery Center — where you can pick up some helpful pamphlets and maps. The facility is run by volunteers, so hours do vary. It's usually only open Fridays to Sundays from November 1 through April 30. If you happen to visit when it's shuttered, you can also find helpful brochures in the Information Pavilion. It's right next door to the restrooms and has a few picnic tables if you want to hunker down with a packed lunch.