Between Houston And Corpus Christi Is A Serene Texas Nature Preserve Full Of Gulf Coast Wildlife
There's far more to the Texas Gulf Coast than sleepy resort towns, sandy beaches, and beautiful barrier islands that stretch along the shoreline. The region's diverse coastal ecosystems are another major draw, especially if you enjoy seeing wild animals up close in their natural environments. You can find a ton of cool flora and fauna on display at the Brazoria National Wildlife Refuge, which sweeps along the coast between Houston and Corpus Christi for nearly 45,000 acres.
True to its name, Brazoria National Wildlife Refuge is home to countless critters. A variety of animals, including native resident species and a revolving door of migratory visitors, are drawn to the lush mix of habitats that blanket the landscapes of the peaceful nature preserve, from grassy prairies and saltwater marshes to scenic lakes and ponds, among other types of terrain. The refuge is open from sunup to sundown year-round and is completely free to enter at the time of writing.
One of the main access points is the Big Slough Recreation Area off County Road 227. This road will also take you straight to the visitor center — officially known as the Discovery Center — where you can pick up some helpful pamphlets and maps. The facility is run by volunteers, so hours do vary. It's usually only open Fridays to Sundays from November 1 through April 30. If you happen to visit when it's shuttered, you can also find helpful brochures in the Information Pavilion. It's right next door to the restrooms and has a few picnic tables if you want to hunker down with a packed lunch.
See the birds and beasts of Brazoria National Wildlife Refuge
Brazoria National Wildlife Refuge is situated just outside of Lake Jackson, Texas' "City of Enchantment," which is fitting, considering the preserve's green grasslands and blue wetlands appear just as enchanting, serving as an absolute wonderland for birds. According to eBird, more than 300 species of birds have been spotted in the refuge — far more than some of the best birdwatching in America. You can do a bit of birding along the tranquil boardwalk that sets out from the Discovery Center in the Big Slough Recreation Area, stretching out across the rippling waters to the wilderness beyond.
Take a stroll along the Big Slough Trail, which covers just over a mile. The scenic path circles back to the main boardwalk and features several observation platforms along the way, so you can get a better view of the surrounding Upper Texas Coast landscapes. Whooping cranes, yellow rails, reddish egrets, wood storks, and swallow-tailed kites have all been spotted in Brazoria, so have your binoculars handy and your cameras ready.
Of course, a plethora of larger species have also been known to roam the lands, including coyotes, bobcats, wild boars, and alligators. Needless to say, although dogs are allowed in the preserve — so long as they're on a leash — you definitely want to keep a close eye on them and your surroundings. Also, don't forget the bug spray.
You can take in the sights from your car or kayak, too
If you're not up for exploring the preserve on foot, you can also see the Gulf Coast scenery from the comfort of your car via the Big Slough Auto Tour. Beginning at the Discovery Center, buckle up and head out on the Brazoria National Wildlife Refuge's Entrance Road. The dirt and paved route covers about 6.5 miles of ground and takes you by the watery wetlands, marshes, and expansive prairie fields, with opportunities to pull over and enjoy the view. Just be sure to keep your speed down as you go and watch out for any wildlife crossing the road.
Kayaking and canoeing are also popular ways to experience the refuge. There's a little side road catty-corner from the Discovery Center that will take you down to Salt Lake, where you'll find a ramp to set in. You can also do some paddling at the Cannan Bend Recreation Area, situated on the southern end of the preserve near Oyster Creek. The nearly 200-acre day-use spot is one of the newer sections of the refuge, having opened in October 2021. The recreation area features a lovely 30-acre freshwater lake that reaches depths of up to 50 feet. And just an FYI, Texas has some of the most snake-packed lakes, coupled with all the gators. So no matter which body of water you choose, it's best to stay safely secured in your watercraft and not hop in for a dip.