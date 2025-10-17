Texas' Most Snake-Packed Lakes Aren't For The Faint Of Heart

Perhaps more than any other state, Texas is known for its stereotypes: cowboy hats and spurred boots, endless barbecue, guns and big oil, a fierce independent streak, and that weird blueberry in the tomato soup, Austin. And of course, everything is bigger in Texas, right? If you're talking about the quantity of snake species, that's 100% true, especially in its lakes. Texas' lakes rank among the most snake-infested lakes in the United States.

In fact, Texas has more snake species than any other state, at 68. That's 13 more than the next most snake-filled state, Mississippi, at 55. If we break apart Texas' snake species into subspecies, the number climbs to 96. Of those, 14 are venomous, and depending on the source, either nine or 10 are rattlesnakes. This disagreement is to be expected, as snakes don't really like people all that much. They'll slither, slink, and slip away into sights unseen to stay way away from bumbling bipeds. This is good for us humans, because otherwise we might all be walking around with fang-shaped puncture wounds on our feet, shins, and calves, especially in Texas and its seriously snake-flush rivers and lakes.

It might seem strange to associate stereotypical Texan deserts with dangerous, snake-filled waters. But, Texas actually has 196 lakes and about 80,000 miles of rivers and streams. Those waters contain critters that make good meals for snakes. And since all snakes can swim at least decently, water is no safe place from them. Even so, some lakes stand out as snake hotspots: Caddo Lake, Lake Texoma, Lewisville Lake, Toledo Bend Reservoir, and perhaps the most serpent-infested one of them all, the innocently-named Lake Sweetwater.