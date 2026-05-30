This Underrated, Beautiful Country Was Named 2026's Best For Foreign Drivers
Road trips are often considered one of the best ways to explore new destinations, but navigating traffic rules in another country can come with its own risks. Some countries may not have the facilities to support a road trip, while others may have dangerous driving standards. But if you're really hoping for a stress-free road trip through a beautiful foreign country, there's no place better than the European country of Slovenia.
In a new study by the driver's education platform Zutobi, Slovenia came out on top as the best country for foreign drivers to road-trip through, due to its low road congestion levels and a high number of attractions. Slovenia also packs a myriad of stunning natural vistas in a relatively small area, offering "foreign drivers a delightful blend of natural beauty and road safety," per the study. Other reports echo this sentiment. According to travel blogger Adventurous Kate, Slovenia is an excellent road trip destination because "The country is tiny, the roads are good, and most of the popular attractions are clustered in the western half of the country, making many destinations within a 90-minute drive."
Slovenia is well aware of its distinct status as a road trip mecca. According to its official website, the country's motorways have 24-hour service stations with petrol pumps approximately every 18.6 miles (30 km) and a vast network of over 150 campervan rest stops spread across the country. Depending on your itinerary, you could explore most of the country in as little as a week or two. Best of all? You won't have to battle the crowds — Slovenia recorded only 7 million visitors in 2025, compared to neighboring Italy and Austria, which recorded 185 million and 48 million, respectively.
Tips to keep in mind for your Slovenian road trip
Slovenia is often considered a "mini-Europe" because it offers a wide assortment of landscapes within an area slightly smaller than New Jersey. The country features the high, craggy peaks of the Julian Alps, gorgeous coastal cities like the medieval seaside gem of Piran, stunning alpine lakes like Lake Bled, and the vineyards of Goriška Brda, known as the "Tuscany of Slovenia." In potentially as little as a week, you could visit all of them by road.
The ideal location to begin your road trip is the country's capital, Ljubljana. It's centrally located and accessible by air, though travelers from the U.S. will need to make a layover at a larger European airport before flying into Ljubljana Airport. Several of Slovenia's most popular tourist destinations are just a short drive from here. For example, Lake Bled, which includes a lovely little in-lake island with a 17th-century church, is just 34 miles from Ljubljana. The country's only national park — Triglav National Park — is just 36 miles away. Skocjan Caves, one of the world's largest underground river canyons, is also only about 47 miles away, around a one- to 1.5-hour drive.
While Ljubljana itself is easy to get around without a car, it's also a convenient place to rent one to explore the rest of the country. Ideally, plan for at least a week to take in the sights; European travel expert Rick Steves playfully warns that everyone he's met who visited Slovenia wished they'd spent more time there. But if you've only got time for a short detour, you can still take in some of the country's rich history in a one-day road trip to seven fairytale castles.