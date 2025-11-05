Tucked Between The Alps And The Adriatic Is The 'Tuscany Of Slovenia' With Ethereal Scenery And World-Class Wine
Slovenia, a worry-free vacation destination ranked one of the safest in the world for 2025, may not be on your radar, but it should be. Nestled between the countries of Austria to the north, Croatia and Hungary to the east, and Italy to the west, Slovenia packs a wallop of climatic and geographical variety — from cool, high-elevation mountains to warm coastline — all tucked into a small area about the size of the state of New Jersey. Almost completely surrounded by Italy's Friuli-Venezia Giulia region, between the Alps and the Adriatic Sea, is a place you may have never heard of, Goriška Brda (or simply Brda), nicknamed 'The Tuscany of Slovenia' thanks to its stunning scenery and exceptional wines.
Because of its location, you can get to Brda from many starting points. The closest major airport, Venice, Italy's Marco Polo Airport, is around an hour and a half away. Slovenia's capital, Ljubljana, the city that remains a relatively undiscovered delight itself, is less than an hour away. From the Slovenian coastal city of Piran, one of the prettiest cities in the Mediterranean, Brda is slightly more than an hour and a half by car.
Upon arrival to Brda, the first thing you'll notice is its majestic landscape — absolutely breathtaking vistas of the hillsides — dotted with vineyards, villages, churches, and fairytale castles. Next, you'll want to taste premium wines from some of the region's notable family-owned wineries. Should you fall in love with Brda at first sight and taste (and contemplate not leaving), Slovenia is wooing remote workers with its new digital nomad visa.
A few of Brda's boutique wineries
Brda has so many great wineries that you'll be hard pressed to choose where to go (which means you'll want to return). One is Prinčič, a multi-generational family winery whose winemaking traditions date back to 1848. Led today by Tomaž and Andrejka Prinčič and their children, Sara and Tine, the winery makes a wide range of wines, including a rare sparkling rosé of merlot, a Jakot made from sauvignonasse, also known as friulano or sauvignon vert, a line of Mihael white and red wines (named after great-grandfather Mihael), and a selection of "orange" (skin-contact macerated) wines from pinot gris and rebula (a white wine known as ribolla gialla in Italy).
Another must-visit winery is Movia, which also offers spectacular views of the Brda countryside from its patio. Although the estate dates to the early 18th century, it has been owned by the Kristančič family since 1820. Inquire about their Puro traditional method sparkling wines, which can be disgorged right before your eyes (meaning the sediment from secondary fermentation is forcefully removed, thanks to the pressure inside of the bottle). You might also have the opportunity to venture into the historic cellar and taste a pristinely aged, older-vintage red.
Add to your list Zalatel, which produces whites such as chardonnay, malvazija, and rebula, and Bordeaux-style reds like cabernet sauvignon and merlot on its 25 acres (10 hectares) in the village of Hruševlje on Čisto hill. The winery produced their first labeled wine, Rebula, in 1991. Insider secret: If you love sparkling wines, ask to try their traditional method de Onesti Blanc de Blancs, named after original inhabitants of today's estate.
Brda's top attractions, restaurants, and accommodations
Brda is chock full of things to see and do — and eat and drink. A few of the top attractions are Dobrovo's Renaissance-era castle (now an art museum and gallery), the charming medieval village of Šmartno and its five towers, and Gonjače Panoramic Tower, with impressive views of the region — from the Gulf of Trieste to the Alps and Dolomites. Don't miss Vila Vipolže (pictured here), another example of Renaissance architecture, which plays host to a number of events throughout the year. It also has its own restaurant, Kruh in Vino (Bread and Wine), serving local cuisine and wines, and you can stay overnight in one of the Vila Vipolže's elegant rooms.
Brda has a number of places that offer a combination of dining, accommodations, and wine. Bužinel Estate is another example. In addition to its own wines, it has a restaurant, bistro, wine bar, and guest rooms. There's also Turistična kmetija Breg, a self-described "tourist farm with accommodations" perched high atop a hill overlooking the Idrija River — another locale with jaw-dropping views. The restaurant offers homemade breads, omelettes, pasta, polenta, and more using ingredients from their own farm.
If you'd like to stay in a castle, look no further than 400-year old Gredič — which has been transformed into a four-star hotel, restaurant, wine shop, and special events center — where you can indulge yourself in world-class cuisine and sample a variety of local wines in the shop. For those who prefer B&B-style rooms, there's Belica homestead dating back to 1898, with views of green hills and a sparkling outdoor pool in summer. Its restaurant serves a locally sourced menu that changes daily, plus house-made charcuterie, and of course, Brda wines.