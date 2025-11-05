Tucked Between The Alps And The Adriatic Is The 'Tuscany Of Slovenia' With Ethereal Scenery And World-Class Wine

Slovenia, a worry-free vacation destination ranked one of the safest in the world for 2025, may not be on your radar, but it should be. Nestled between the countries of Austria to the north, Croatia and Hungary to the east, and Italy to the west, Slovenia packs a wallop of climatic and geographical variety — from cool, high-elevation mountains to warm coastline — all tucked into a small area about the size of the state of New Jersey. Almost completely surrounded by Italy's Friuli-Venezia Giulia region, between the Alps and the Adriatic Sea, is a place you may have never heard of, Goriška Brda (or simply Brda), nicknamed 'The Tuscany of Slovenia' thanks to its stunning scenery and exceptional wines.

Because of its location, you can get to Brda from many starting points. The closest major airport, Venice, Italy's Marco Polo Airport, is around an hour and a half away. Slovenia's capital, Ljubljana, the city that remains a relatively undiscovered delight itself, is less than an hour away. From the Slovenian coastal city of Piran, one of the prettiest cities in the Mediterranean, Brda is slightly more than an hour and a half by car.

Upon arrival to Brda, the first thing you'll notice is its majestic landscape — absolutely breathtaking vistas of the hillsides — dotted with vineyards, villages, churches, and fairytale castles. Next, you'll want to taste premium wines from some of the region's notable family-owned wineries. Should you fall in love with Brda at first sight and taste (and contemplate not leaving), Slovenia is wooing remote workers with its new digital nomad visa.