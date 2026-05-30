East Coast Vs West Coast: Which US Coastline Has The Best Beach Camping?

When it comes to beach camping in the U.S., both the East and West Coasts have a lot to offer the avid outdoorsman or occasional camper. Each coast has its distinct appeal, so choosing between the two really comes down to personal preference, with factors like cost and the overall vibe shaping your pick. Beach camping on the West Coast means you can watch the sun set over iconic surfing spots and rugged scenery, while back East, you'll get to swim all day in the warmer water at an affordable campsite that might be a short drive from home. So, which one suits your style? Read on to discover whether the East or West Coast is the better fit for your next seaside camping adventure.

Ultimately, both coasts offer numerous opportunities to breathe in the salty ocean air and fall asleep to the sound of crashing waves, which, after all, is what a good beach camping experience is all about. In 2020, U.S. News ranked the "17 top beach camping spots in the U.S." On that diverse list of beautiful destinations, the results were almost evenly split, with seven from the East Coast and five from the West (the remainder were in Hawaii, the Great Lakes, and the Gulf region). And if you look at Tripadvisor's listing of the best beaches in the country, you'll find a similar story: Out of the 15 spots ranked, three are on the East Coast, and three are on the West.