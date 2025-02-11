The 'World's Longest Stretch Of Pleasure Beach' Is An East Coast Boardwalk Of Activities, Food, & Beauty
For travelers seeking an exciting beach vacation, the East Coast is the gift that keeps on giving. Just east of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge is Virginia Beach, which Guinness World Records names the "world's longest stretch of pleasure beach" (via Chesapeake Bay Magazine). Virginia Beach features 28 miles of Atlantic shoreline and 10 miles along Chesapeake Bay in Virginia, with more than enough room to sink your toes into the soft sand.
Tourists love Virginia Beach because it's a sightseeing paradise. In fact, over 14 million travelers visited Virginia Beach in 2023, majorly impacting the local economic growth. Aside from the aqua blues and salty air, there are unique aspects to this beach that no other has, such as the 34-foot bronze King Neptune statue (pictured). Additionally, this area isn't called a "pleasure beach" only for its paradisical coastline and unique landmarks. Fresh seafood restaurants and cocktail bars surround the boardwalk for people to enjoy as they watch the sunset behind the horizon. If you prefer a more isolated beach experience, you can escape Chesapeake Bay's crowds and go to the beautiful Gwynn's Island nearby.
Places to eat along the boardwalk
Spending all day in the sun, swimming in the ocean, or walking the shore tends to work up a big appetite, and the restaurants along Virginia Beach's boardwalk can satisfy any foodie. Being a coastal area, you'll find dining establishments like Catch 31 near the King Neptune statue, where you can enjoy oysters or lobster with views of the water. If outdoor seating is what you seek, head to Ocean 27 and jam out to live music while snacking on shrimp.
Places like the Shack on 8th are perfect big groups who want to have a great time. There's an outdoor garden where you can play bar games and participate in activities like Dirty Bingo (but you might want to leave the kiddos at home for this one). If you want to sit back, grab a cocktail, and people-watch as tourists stroll or bike ride across the boardwalk, head to Chix On The Beach, which provides beautiful scenery. It is a Virginia Beach staple that has been open for over 40 years. For a similar vibe along the coast, Delaware is home to one of America's best boardwalks.
Thrills that take the Virginia coast to the next level
Building sand castles and tanning are typical beach activities, but Virginia Beach keeps it a bit more interesting. A good boardwalk features a beautiful and thrilling seaside amusement park, and the Atlantic Fun Park is one of the best on the East Coast. For a unique way to get panoramic city views with a little adrenaline rush, ride the massive Ferris wheel or the 100-foot tall Skyflyer ride. Best of all, it's extremely easy on your wallet. Single-ride tickets are as low as $1 each, so you can try every attraction once for just under $20.
If you're not a thrill-seeker but want to show your competitive side, there are many carnival games to try out. You can test your aim with a balloon toss or a long-range basketball competition. Get your travel companions involved and play the water race until you hear the buzzer. For an immersive experience, crawl inside one of the large inflatable balls and walk on water. Then, grab an ice cream cone by the Ferris wheel to end the day with a sweet treat.
Virginia Beach has options for the relaxed traveler or the active thrill-seeker. Even with miles and miles of beach to fan your towel out on, it's no wonder the area is a crowded destination.