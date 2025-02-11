The 'World's Longest Stretch Of Pleasure Beach' Is An East Coast Boardwalk Of Activities, Food, & Beauty

Building sand castles and tanning are typical beach activities, but Virginia Beach keeps it a bit more interesting. A good boardwalk features a beautiful and thrilling seaside amusement park, and the Atlantic Fun Park is one of the best on the East Coast. For a unique way to get panoramic city views with a little adrenaline rush, ride the massive Ferris wheel or the 100-foot tall Skyflyer ride. Best of all, it's extremely easy on your wallet. Single-ride tickets are as low as $1 each, so you can try every attraction once for just under $20.

If you're not a thrill-seeker but want to show your competitive side, there are many carnival games to try out. You can test your aim with a balloon toss or a long-range basketball competition. Get your travel companions involved and play the water race until you hear the buzzer. For an immersive experience, crawl inside one of the large inflatable balls and walk on water. Then, grab an ice cream cone by the Ferris wheel to end the day with a sweet treat.

Virginia Beach has options for the relaxed traveler or the active thrill-seeker. Even with miles and miles of beach to fan your towel out on, it's no wonder the area is a crowded destination.