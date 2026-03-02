14 Best West Coast Beach Camping Destinations
The West Coast has some incredible beachfront views, and the myriad of choices when it comes to seaside campgrounds across the region is overwhelming. Campers can experience a misty rainforest on the edge of a northern sea, a California sunset, marshmallows over a beach bonfire, or a shaded spot beneath palm trees.
Campers can use their tents, RVs, and everything in between to explore the best and cheapest West Coast beach towns, enjoy a rustic experience close to nature, or just relax in front of a stunning ocean view. There are campsites along the West Coast that allow guests to either sleep directly on the beach or only a short walk away from it, and always within view of the sand and surf.
You might be driving the most luxurious modern RV or just pitching an old-school tent, but there's a West Coast camping destination that has a site for you. Go rustic, leaving only footprints and taking only photographs, or settle in a location with modern amenities and urban services.
1. Cape Disappointment State Park (Ilwaco, Washington)
Don't let the name fool you. This location on the Long Beach Peninsula, overlooking the Pacific Ocean and the Columbia River, has wonderful scenic views in every direction. This historic Washington state park gives visitors the chance to explore various nature trails and multiple lighthouses on their way to the beach.
Cape Disappointment State Park is intended and designed for camping and has the space and amenities for various tents, campers, and RVs. Not all sites are next to the water, though many are within view and only a few minutes away on foot. Sites can be reserved in advance.
For those towing a boat behind their camper or RV, you can choose between salt and freshwater fishing, and there are launch points in the park for the Columbia River and Baker Bay on the Pacific coast. Other diversions include a golf course, the Benson Beach Amphitheater, and the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center.
2. Westport Beach RV & Campground (Westport, California)
Tucked into the side of a bay on Westport Beach, this RV park and campground welcomes tents, rents cabins, provides a variety of modern amenities, and lets visitors stay right on a private beach. Enjoy some of the most pristine nature of the California coast while also getting Wi-Fi, hot showers, and access to a handy convenience store.
Beach activities include surfing, snorkeling, fishing, and kayaking, and hiking trails extend along the shoreline and into the inland wilderness. If you've had enough of snacks and shore lunches, then explore the small towns along the coast, such as Duncan's Cove and Sereno del Mar.
Get a site right on the beach for a tent with a picnic table and a stellar view, or park your RV on one of the oceanfront locations. This pristine stretch of coast, more than four hours' drive west of Sacramento, is surrounded by nature preserves and parks. The Angelo Coast Range Reserve, located 15 miles to the east, is one of these unique conservation areas and is one of 42 protected natural preserves that make up the University of California Natural Reserve System.
3. Half Moon Bay State Beach Campground (Half Moon Bay, California)
Travelers who don't want to drive too far away from the big city can find this beach campground less than an hour's drive from San Francisco. A smaller part of a state park of the same name, the campground at Half Moon Bay overlooks Venice Beach Cove in a stellar location next to one of California's laid-back, coastal cities. The exact location of the campsite is on a stretch of sand known as Francis Beach.
There aren't any parking spaces or hookups on the beach, so only tents and other simple shelters are allowed on the sand, but there's space for RVs only a few meters away. From this vantage point, visitors can see Dunes Beach to the north and Venice Beach and Elmar Beach to the south.
Guests should note that some of the services and amenities at Francis Beach are seasonal or have limited opening hours. One example is the Half Moon Bay State Beach Visitor Center, which is only open on weekends.
4. Whiskey Creek Beach NW (Port Angeles, Washington)
This location overlooking the Strait of Juan de Fuca is one of many campgrounds along this pristine stretch of the West Coast, but Whiskey Creek Beach NW has some of the most varied choices when it comes to the type of camper you are. Bring an RV or a tent, or take advantage of the various rental options, including cabins, A-frames, and cottages.
Despite the term "creek" in the name, which refers to the small river on the eastern side of the venue, every campsite at Whiskey Creek Beach is beachfront property, but some are closer than others. The rustic cabins and a few of the A-frames available for rent are literally steps away from the shoreline.
Visitors can use this handy location to explore other exciting locations on the Olympic Peninsula. The Lyre Conservation Area, located less than four miles to the west of the campground, includes a 2.1-mile beach trail leading to the shores of the Juan de Fuca Strait.
5. Camano Island State Park Marine Trail Campsite (Camano, Washington)
Camano Island State Park is actually on an island in Puget Sound, which opens to the Juan de Fuca Strait and eventually the Pacific Ocean. As it is with most campgrounds in state parks, there are modern facilities like showers and water hookups, but little to offer in terms of shops or food outlets. The town of Camano is only a five-minute drive north, should you need amenities or supplies, and there are also various small communities lining Elger Bay.
The Cascadia Marine Trail campsite is located at Lowell Point, the southernmost part of the island. It's the closest one to the water, with plenty of spaces only a few feet from the shoreline. Other than immediate beach access, there's also space for picnics, restrooms, an amphitheater, and access to the Al Emerson Nature Trail.
Everything from primitive campsites to RV pull-ins is available, and there are even a few cottages for rent in the shelter of the forest. Visitors should be advised that some of the more isolated rustic areas are accessible only by boat. Luckily, the park is also equipped with a boat launch, but make sure you have the right permit.
6. Wright's Beach Campground (Bodega Bay, California)
Wright's Beach Campground is part of Sonoma Coast State Park and is located on a long stretch of open beach that includes several other sandy dunes and seaside towns. This is a venue that gives campers a chance to be right next to the water, whether they have an RV or a tent, and each site is equipped with a fire ring and parking spot.
All of the campsites are next to the beach, but some are closer and directly face the ocean and therefore are in high demand. Winter storms and related high winds might close a few of these campsites, depending on the season.
Walk south along the beach to Duncan's Point and Rock Point Beach for some fresh air and photo opportunities, or head north along the Kortum Trail to Genesis Point and Furlong Gulch. There's a lot of space to cover on this vast open beach for those who want to explore and hike along a mostly undeveloped seaside.
7. South Beach Campground (Forks, Washington)
One of the many campgrounds available in Olympic National Park, one of the best national parks for camping in America, South Beach gives visitors a chance to camp on a small bluff right next to the water. The catch is that it's only open during the warmer months, with available dates ranging from May to October.
The Kalaloch Lodge Group Campsite is an alternative for those visiting in the offseason. It's less than three miles north, has electrical hookups, showers, and overlooks the Pacific Ocean. The Kalaloch Lodge is also a handy location that includes a restaurant, gift shop, and concession stand if a camper needs basic supplies.
South Beach is more rustic than most other campsites. The only access is a dirt road; it has 50 sites in total, and there are no hookups for water or power. A few modern touches are available; every camper has their own picnic table and fire pit, and flush toilets are available.
8. Gold Bluffs Beach Campground (Orick, California)
Squeezed between the Pacific Ocean and the vast area of the Redwood National and State Parks, Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park is one of several under this banner that also include Del Norte Coast Redwoods State Park, Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park, and Redwood National Park.
What better way to experience the waterfront than by staying right on it? Gold Bluffs Beach has several tent and RV sites with idyllic coastal camping spots available right next to the beach. There's plumbing and electrical hookups, so bring your camper, RV, or tent and enjoy some seaside ambiance. Sites No. 5 through No. 18 are only steps away from the sandy dunes, and a few of them have water hookups.
For those campers who like some greenery with their sand and surf, the Miner's Ridge Trail is nearby and leads to Fern Canyon. This is just a part of the wooded interior of the state, famous for its lush rainforest and tall redwood trees.
9. Cape Blanco State Park Campground (Port Orford, Oregon)
An ideal location for those who like tall cliffs and lighthouses with their long sandy beaches, Cape Blanco State Park also has space for electrical hookups, rentable cabins, and separate camps for hikers, equestrians, and cyclists. The beach is accessible from virtually the whole campground, but the cabins are some of the closest sites to the beach access point and only a few minutes' walk away from the seashore.
There are eight horse camps in the park, making this location one of the best options for those bringing pack animals. That includes animals like donkeys and mules, and every horse camp is required to have at least one. There's even an open riding area in the center of the cape, south of the campground.
The beach is a lovely sight, of course, but visitors can also head north along Cape Blanco Road to see the Historic Hughes House and Ranch, a 19th-century cabin built by Irish settlers Patrick and Jane Hughes. The family connection also extends to the Cape Blanco Lighthouse, which was operated by one of the Hughes' children.
10. Rincon Parkway Campground (Ventura, California)
Rincon Parkway Campground sits in the notorious, beautiful stretch of the West Coast between Ventura and Santa Barbara. The catch is that only RVs are allowed into the park, and although there are alternative sites north and south of this location. These have rocky shorelines and less beach access.
There are a few modern conveniences here; your RV should be self-contained with the necessary amenities. Campers should ensure that they have ample supplies and are prepared for a few days without a dumping station or electrical and water hookups. The website isn't empty, and there are a few portable toilets maintained on-site just in case.
There's little here to distract from the stellar views of the long, sandy beach that seems to stretch endlessly into the horizon. The park keeps quiet hours between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m., which include the use of generators, so there's nothing to interrupt the sound of the sea or your relaxation level.
11. Cedar to Surf Campground (Ocean Park, Washington)
As the name implies, the Cedar to Surf Campground is an ideal place to enjoy both the forests and the beaches of coastal Washington. The entire campground is at the water's edge, and several of the available spaces are next to the dunes. Campers can come with an RV, tent, or rent one of the on-site cabins.
The Long Beach Peninsula is also a popular destination for day use, and people come here for year-round diversions such as hiking and seasonal activities, such as digging for clams. For those who like to fish and dig for clams, space is available to clean your catch.
There are plenty of unique local attractions within an easy drive of the campground, like the World Kite Museum, which is less than 10 miles away. The Cranberry Museum is in the same area, only a 15-minute drive to the south and on the shore of Willapa Bay.
12. Juan de Fuca Provincial Park (Jordan River, British Columbia)
Canadians have the benefit of enjoying two "West Coasts." The shores of the British Columbia mainland, which include the city of Vancouver and the Sunshine Coast is where Juan de Fuca Provincial Park is located.
Vancouver Island is accessible from the Canadian and U.S. sides of the border. The Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal is southwest of Vancouver and goes to Swartz Bay, and the Victoria Clipper from Seattle docks in the harbor of the province's capital city. This latter choice is the best option for those who want the shortest drive to the park, and it's still 90 minutes from downtown Victoria.
There are various campgrounds within the park that are either right on the beach or next to it. These include Mystic Beach, Bear Beach, China Beach, and Sombrio Beach. Only China and Sombrio have space for vehicles, and Sombrio has designated spaces marked with tent pads. The three other beach camping locations allow guests to designate their own personal campsite.
13. Alistos K58 Surf Point Campground and RV Park (San Miguel, Baja California Norte)
Head south of the border to Baja California Norte (BCN) to find Alistos K58 Campground, a convenient, scenic, and well-maintained venue that hosts tents, campers, and RVs. Most of the guests bring their recreational vehicles, or rent one nearby, but there's plenty of room for regular tents, and there are no rules against them.
The campsite is on a bluff overlooking the water, with a long stretch of white sand at the bottom, accessible by two slightly inclined walkways. The beach itself has plenty of activities to enjoy, and surfingi s one of the most popular options in the water.
The K58 Surf Shop is conveniently on the left of the archway, where guests can walk down to the beach, so there's no need to head into the city for rentals, basic gear, waxing, or ding repair. The shoreline here is also nice for swimming, but locals caution against disturbing the stingrays.
14. Surf Grove (Tofino, British Columbia)
For those campers who are feeling more adventurous, journey even deeper into the misty green heart of Vancouver Island to reach Surf Grove Campground in Tofino. This is one of the last, wildest places on the West Coast, and it's worth seeing while it still exists.
The campground is nestled in Cox Bay Beach Cove, and despite the name, there's a lot more to do other than surfing. The Tofino Visitor's Centre is just a few minutes away if you're looking for more information about the area.
Camping of virtually every kind is available here, from fully serviced RV sites to rustic campgrounds with few or no facilities. It's also an option to rent an RV or A-frame cabin upon your arrival instead of bringing your own. There's no camping directly on the beach, but the campground is in the shelter of the nearby forest and only steps away from the sandy expanse.
