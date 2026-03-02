14 Best West Coast Beach Camping Destinations

The West Coast has some incredible beachfront views, and the myriad of choices when it comes to seaside campgrounds across the region is overwhelming. Campers can experience a misty rainforest on the edge of a northern sea, a California sunset, marshmallows over a beach bonfire, or a shaded spot beneath palm trees.

Campers can use their tents, RVs, and everything in between to explore the best and cheapest West Coast beach towns, enjoy a rustic experience close to nature, or just relax in front of a stunning ocean view. There are campsites along the West Coast that allow guests to either sleep directly on the beach or only a short walk away from it, and always within view of the sand and surf.

You might be driving the most luxurious modern RV or just pitching an old-school tent, but there's a West Coast camping destination that has a site for you. Go rustic, leaving only footprints and taking only photographs, or settle in a location with modern amenities and urban services.