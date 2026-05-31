Canada's Wildlife-Rich Lake Park Is A Quiet Beach Getaway Perfect For Camping, Paddling, And Fishing

Calling Lake Provincial Park is a peaceful natural preserve and campground tucked away in the Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. This landlocked province has all kinds of shoreline to enjoy thanks to a stunning variety of rivers and lakes. Calling Lake is easy to overlook because of its remote location in central Alberta, but that's an advantage if you're looking for a quiet beach getaway that offers both camping and activities on the water.

Calling Lake is within the Métis Nation of Alberta on Treaty 8 Territory. The name of the lake comes from the Cree term, Kito-Sakahekan, a reference to the echoing sound of cracking ice. It's one of the largest lakes in the area, covering about 34,372 acres, and has a total of three boat launches. Two of these are in Calling Lake Provincial Park, making it an even better choice if you plan to go fishing or boating during your camping trip.

Be prepared for a drive of 2 hours and 40 minutes from Edmonton International Airport to reach the park. An option for rest and supplies on the road is the town of Athabasca, named for the mighty river that bends through town. Calling Lake National Park is a 40-minute drive north of this small city. For basic needs once you arrive, there's also the community of Calling Lake a few minutes away on the eastern shoreline.