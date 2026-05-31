Canada's Wildlife-Rich Lake Park Is A Quiet Beach Getaway Perfect For Camping, Paddling, And Fishing
Calling Lake Provincial Park is a peaceful natural preserve and campground tucked away in the Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. This landlocked province has all kinds of shoreline to enjoy thanks to a stunning variety of rivers and lakes. Calling Lake is easy to overlook because of its remote location in central Alberta, but that's an advantage if you're looking for a quiet beach getaway that offers both camping and activities on the water.
Calling Lake is within the Métis Nation of Alberta on Treaty 8 Territory. The name of the lake comes from the Cree term, Kito-Sakahekan, a reference to the echoing sound of cracking ice. It's one of the largest lakes in the area, covering about 34,372 acres, and has a total of three boat launches. Two of these are in Calling Lake Provincial Park, making it an even better choice if you plan to go fishing or boating during your camping trip.
Be prepared for a drive of 2 hours and 40 minutes from Edmonton International Airport to reach the park. An option for rest and supplies on the road is the town of Athabasca, named for the mighty river that bends through town. Calling Lake National Park is a 40-minute drive north of this small city. For basic needs once you arrive, there's also the community of Calling Lake a few minutes away on the eastern shoreline.
Calling Lake offers a quiet and secluded lakeside getaway
Calling Lake Park covers about 1,824 acres, which includes forested space and campsites. The campground at Calling Lake Park is equipped with a total of 81 campsites in both wooded and lakeside areas, and it has enough space to welcome tents, campers, RVs, and groups. The campground is available from May until September, and campers should check online for updated dates and times.
There's a boardwalk along the shoreline that's part of the only hiking trail, the Calling Lake Provincial Park Loop. This loop is a mile long and really more of a sightseeing walk. AllTrails rates this hike as Easy, describes it as both a lake and forest trail, and recommends it for runners and walkers. Keep an eye out for some local birds along the way, including great blue herons and pelicans. Other denizens of Athabasca's lakeside environments include bears, raccoons, beavers, and moose.
Power and paddleboats are both welcome on the lake, and the boat launches for bigger vessels are located near the parking lots. There are plenty of options for adventure-ready water lovers, including kayaks, windsurfers, sailboats, and canoes, along with big outboard motors for waterskiing. If you bring your own boat, be advised of the warnings regarding Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) and give your vessel a thorough cleaning before launching it.
Camping, fishing, and enjoying the beach at Calling Lake
Calling Lake is home to some unique landmarks, as well as plenty of wildlife viewing and birdwatching opportunities. The lakeside community of Calling Lake is to the east, and you can follow this shoreline until it turns north to the Jean Baptiste Gambler 183 reserve, a part of the Bigstone Cree Nation and the location of the lake's third boat launch. Turn to the wild western shore and find Volkswagen Point, a popular fishing spot named for the ruins of an iconic old vehicle abandoned by the shoreline.
Fishing is a popular activity in Calling Lake, and you're welcome to cast a line either from the shore or your own watercraft. Walleye, northern pike, and lake whitefish are just a few of the species found in this region, and there's a fish cleaning station once you catch a few. An Alberta angling license is required for residents of Alberta between the ages of 16 and 65, and non-residents of the province need a permit regardless of age. If you need more detailed information about catch limits, management zones, and seasonal fishing, check the most recent version of the Alberta Guide to Sportfishing Regulations.
For those that prefer winters in this scenic prairie province, there are plenty of exciting activities available when snow is on the ground. Like most romantic getaways for cold weather lovers, seasonal activities here include ice fishing, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and birdwatching. If you're here to see wildlife, animals like the snowshoe hare and lynx are more common in cold weather.