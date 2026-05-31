Outside Provo Is Utah's Scenic Glacial Lake With Emerald Waters, Mountain Views, And Fishing

Once you've arrived at the incredibly scenic Emerald Lake, take in the picturesque views of the clear water framed by lush green hills, alpine meadows, and jagged mountains. In July and August, wildflowers explode across the landscape, the same summertime phenomenon that transforms the high-alpine escape of Albion Basin into a picture-perfect spot teeming with color. According to the Forest Service, varieties you'll spot at Emerald Lake include bluebells, forget-me-nots, yellow alpine buttercups, owl's clovers, monkey flowers, red paintbrush, skyrockets, white columbines, Jacob's ladder, and the rare elephanthead lousewort, to name a few. Consider bringing a field guide to help you identify the bounty of flowers you'll encounter.

In the warmer months, you'll notice icy surfaces on the slopes of the nearby glacier and snow caps on the highest mountains. In winter, of course, snow covers the surrounding landscape, including the rugged mountain peaks of the Wasatch Range, creating gorgeous reflections on the frozen surface of Emerald Lake. No matter the season, it's relatively common to see Rocky Mountain goats in the area.

If you'd like to cast a line in the pristine waters of Emerald Lake, you'll have to hike up with all of your own equipment, as there are no services around the remote body of water. But those who come to fish could be rewarded with a rainbow trout or tiger trout. You could also catch an Arctic grayling, especially if you go in October or November.