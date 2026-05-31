Outside Provo Is Utah's Scenic Glacial Lake With Emerald Waters, Mountain Views, And Fishing
The trek to the summit of Mount Timpanogos is an exhilarating journey that's considered one of the most challenging hikes in Utah. The sweeping views of scenic mountains and canyons are spectacular from the top — and if you look down from the summit, you'll also enjoy a striking bird's-eye view of the bright turquoise-hued Emerald Lake. Formed by glaciers and fed by melting snow, the picturesque gem is a popular hiking destination with fishing and backcountry camping.
Located outside of Provo in the Mount Timpanogos Wilderness Area, which is part of the Wasatch Mountain Range, the 3-acre Emerald Lake (elevation 10,380 feet) is accessible via two trails. One is Trail #052, Emerald Lake via Mount Timpanogos Trail, a 10.7-mile hike past waterfalls, fields of wildflowers, and high alpine meadows. The other is Trail #053, Timpooneke to Emerald Lake, a 12.3-mile trek up the Giant Staircase that passes aspen forests and mountain streams. Both trails merge with Trail #054, Timpanogos Summit Trail, a 2.2-mile path that leads up to the summit of Mount Timpanogos (elevation 11,752 feet). If you're up for a challenge, the hike to the stunning Emerald Lake rewards you with mountain views, pristine waters, and incredible fishing opportunities.
Wildflowers and wildlife at Emerald Lake
Once you've arrived at the incredibly scenic Emerald Lake, take in the picturesque views of the clear water framed by lush green hills, alpine meadows, and jagged mountains. In July and August, wildflowers explode across the landscape, the same summertime phenomenon that transforms the high-alpine escape of Albion Basin into a picture-perfect spot teeming with color. According to the Forest Service, varieties you'll spot at Emerald Lake include bluebells, forget-me-nots, yellow alpine buttercups, owl's clovers, monkey flowers, red paintbrush, skyrockets, white columbines, Jacob's ladder, and the rare elephanthead lousewort, to name a few. Consider bringing a field guide to help you identify the bounty of flowers you'll encounter.
In the warmer months, you'll notice icy surfaces on the slopes of the nearby glacier and snow caps on the highest mountains. In winter, of course, snow covers the surrounding landscape, including the rugged mountain peaks of the Wasatch Range, creating gorgeous reflections on the frozen surface of Emerald Lake. No matter the season, it's relatively common to see Rocky Mountain goats in the area.
If you'd like to cast a line in the pristine waters of Emerald Lake, you'll have to hike up with all of your own equipment, as there are no services around the remote body of water. But those who come to fish could be rewarded with a rainbow trout or tiger trout. You could also catch an Arctic grayling, especially if you go in October or November.
Plan your adventure up Mount Timpanogos
Backcountry camping is permitted near the shores of the lake, and some hikers choose to break their journey by the water's edge, continuing from Emerald Lake to the summit of Mount Timpanogos after sleeping under the stars. Campsites must be at least 200 feet from the water, no campfires are allowed, and campers should follow Leave No Trace principles. Be sure to also bring plenty of food and water, as well as a good map and a compass. Due to the high elevation, it's wise to dress warmly year-round. Alternatively, you could camp at the Mount Timpanogos Campground near the Aspen Grove Trailhead, which offers conventional amenities and comforts.
The trails to Emerald Lake get crowded on summer weekends, so if you're hoping to park at one of the trailheads, you might want to plan your trip for a weekday. Both trailheads are about a 30- to 45-minute drive from Provo, where you'll find many other options for lodging and picking up supplies. If you'd like to stay even closer to the trailheads without roughing it, check out the Sundance Mountain Resort, a jaw-dropping mountain resort that Robert Redford once owned: it stays open throughout the year.