This High-Alpine Utah Escape Brims With Blooms For Picture-Perfect Hiking, Biking, And Camping
Utah boasts a myriad of underrated destinations, including scenic roads with breathtaking canyons and outdoor thrills and mountain valley treasures like Springville, a hidden "art city" with unmatched scenery and charm. Tucked away in Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, which hugs the mountains west of Salt Lake City, you'll find some of the region's most popular mountain resorts with the deepest, freshest snow. In the summertime, when Utah's ski slopes transform into picturesque hiking trails, you won't want to miss a trip to Albion Basin, an oasis at the top of Little Cottonwood Canyon.
Albion Basin is less than an hour's drive from downtown Salt Lake City. The nearby Bells Canyon Preservation Trailhead offers gorgeous hikes through the foothills and into — you guessed it — Bells Canyon, with views of dramatic, tumbling cascades. Gain some elevation by driving along curvy Little Cottonwood Canyon Road, where you'll also find numerous trailheads that lead into the surrounding mountains. The paved road eventually turns to a dirt track, leading to Albion Basin Campground and a parking area. From here, the area is your oyster.
The Albion Basin hills are alive with wildflowers
Between July and August, Albion Basin comes alive with remarkable displays of high-altitude wildflowers. Alpine willowherb, bluebells, buttercups, geraniums, columbine, and many more species cloak the mountain meadows. Every July, the four-day Wasatch Wildflower Festival takes over all of Cottonwood Canyon's ski areas to celebrate the mountain range's vibrant seasonal show. The festival offers guided walks and activities for all ages and abilities, highlighting not only the variety of species but the roles of land stewardship and conservation, so that the delicate ecology of the Albion Basin watershed can be enjoyed for generations to come. The best part is that it's totally free, just make sure to register ahead.
The nearby Snowbird Ski Resort offers tram rides to see the vibrant wildflower displays — once you arrive, there's no better way to take in the scenery than with a hike. With a staggering size of over 9,500 feet, the basin offers some of the most epic mountain views on both easy and moderately challenging trails. If you're still getting acclimated or have never experienced high-altitude recreation before, remember to take it slow and rest often — but, that's what enjoying this gorgeous natural bounty is all about anyway, right?
Hike, bike, and camp in Albion Basin
There's no shortage of hiking routes to choose from in Albion Basin. You'll find that the prime season to enjoy them is from mid-summer to early autumn, when the snow has melted, the air is warm, and the meadows spring to life. Little Cottonwood Canyon Road is a popular trail for both hiking and cycling, typically considered easy and covering nearly 22 miles out and back. While biking is prohibited on the popular Cecret Lake Trail, it is an incredible spot for a challenging yet short hike. The trail departs from Albion Basin Campground and winds its way to its namesake lake on a moderately challenging route of around 1.8 miles round trip. Though parking at Cecret Lake is limited, you'll find all kinds of alternatives around Albion Basin for a rewarding and peaceful hike.
If you're looking for a challenge, embark on the Devil's Castle and Sugarloaf Mountain trails for an overall trip length of 4.1 miles and roughly 1,750 feet of elevation gain. For a moderately difficult trek with outstanding views, head to Point Supreme via Albion Alps Road. Make sure to bring your wallet if you're headed along a trail that connects via Alta Ski Resort's Summer Road, for which there's a $12 amenity fee for all vehicles.
Once you've had your fill of flowers and your legs are ready for a rest, set up camp beneath aspens and white pines at Albion Basin Campground, open from mid-July to mid-September. It's advisable to reserve ahead, and rates for a standard nonelectric site start at $28 per day, as of this writing. Nothing beats waking up to the sunrise over crystal alpine lakes and breezy wildflower meadows, so if you really want to connect with nature, sleep under the stars at a dispersed campsite in the nearby Wasatch Mountains.