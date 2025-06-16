This High-Alpine Utah Escape Brims With Blooms For Picture-Perfect Hiking, Biking, And Camping

There's no shortage of hiking routes to choose from in Albion Basin. You'll find that the prime season to enjoy them is from mid-summer to early autumn, when the snow has melted, the air is warm, and the meadows spring to life. Little Cottonwood Canyon Road is a popular trail for both hiking and cycling, typically considered easy and covering nearly 22 miles out and back. While biking is prohibited on the popular Cecret Lake Trail, it is an incredible spot for a challenging yet short hike. The trail departs from Albion Basin Campground and winds its way to its namesake lake on a moderately challenging route of around 1.8 miles round trip. Though parking at Cecret Lake is limited, you'll find all kinds of alternatives around Albion Basin for a rewarding and peaceful hike.

If you're looking for a challenge, embark on the Devil's Castle and Sugarloaf Mountain trails for an overall trip length of 4.1 miles and roughly 1,750 feet of elevation gain. For a moderately difficult trek with outstanding views, head to Point Supreme via Albion Alps Road. Make sure to bring your wallet if you're headed along a trail that connects via Alta Ski Resort's Summer Road, for which there's a $12 amenity fee for all vehicles.

Once you've had your fill of flowers and your legs are ready for a rest, set up camp beneath aspens and white pines at Albion Basin Campground, open from mid-July to mid-September. It's advisable to reserve ahead, and rates for a standard nonelectric site start at $28 per day, as of this writing. Nothing beats waking up to the sunrise over crystal alpine lakes and breezy wildflower meadows, so if you really want to connect with nature, sleep under the stars at a dispersed campsite in the nearby Wasatch Mountains.