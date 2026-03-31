Between Salt Lake City And Provo Is A Jaw-Dropping Mountain Ski Resort That Robert Redford Owned
For many, the word "Sundance" brings to mind the iconic Sundance Film Festival (which is moving to Boulder, Colorado, in 2027), founded by Robert Redford. But before the existence of the celebrated cultural event, there was another Sundance established by the late actor and director: a charming ski resort in a stunningly beautiful Utah setting between Salt Lake City and Provo, both of which are some of Utah's most charming college towns to visit. Luckily for travelers, Sundance Mountain Resort is open year-round, offering world-class skiing in winter and scenic hiking in summer.
The stories behind the resort and the film festival are intertwined. Redford bought thousands of acres of Utah's mountain wilderness. He called the property "Sundance," naming it after his role in the film "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" (1969), and made clear his intentions to protect the land as an act of environmental conservation. The plan, he said, was "to develop a little and preserve a great deal" (via Ski Utah). One of the existing elements he chose to develop was Timp Haven, a family-run ski area that would transform into the Sundance Mountain Resort, opened by Redford in the late 1960s.
The updated and expanded resort became a haven for creativity, where artists are inspired by nature. Redford went on to found the non-profit Sundance Institute and the Sundance Film Festival, inviting independent filmmakers and international artists to the resort to work on their projects, perform, and collaborate. Today, it's still a hub for creative endeavors. There are artist residencies each month, and guests can take classes in painting, printmaking, glassblowing, and more at the resort's Art Studio and Gallery. To capture the best snaps of Utah's landscapes while exploring the resort's 20 miles of alpine hiking trails, try the Phone Photography course.
Plan a trip to Sundance Mountain Resort
And then, of course, there's the skiing. Per OnTheSnow, Sundance Mountain Resort has 540 acres of skiable terrain, 72 trails, and nine lifts with jaw-dropping views of the towering Mount Timpanogos. At 11,750 feet, it's the second-highest peak in Utah's Wasatch Range. Visitors say it's family-friendly and has an appealing old-world air. "There's such a cozy, warm environment," says one person who grew up skiing at Sundance on OnTheSnow. "Entering Sundance you're immediately greeted with a truly holiday/winter feel, the sort of rustic, nostalgic feel even if there really isn't anything personally nostalgic about the place." At the time of this writing, single-day lift passes cost $159 for adults and $99 for kids.
Sundance Mountain Resort no longer belongs to Robert Redford's estate. After reaching an agreement about the property's ongoing environmental preservation, he sold the resort in 2020 to Broadreach Capital Partners and Cedar Capital Partners. But little has changed for visitors — you can still book a room at the ski-in, ski-out The Inn or reserve one of the resort's cottages or spacious mountain homes, which are tucked away in the woods near the main building.
For dining, you can grab a cappuccino at the Deli or at Bearclaw Cabin at the summit, dine in the rustic-chic Tree Room (decorated with Redford's Native American art collection), or go for drinks at the quaint, fireplace-warmed Owl Bar, featuring the wooden bar where Butch Cassidy once sat. The resort is about 25 minutes by car from Provo, Utah. Conveniently, it's only about an hour's drive from Salt Lake City and its international airport, named the best in the United States in a 2025 study.