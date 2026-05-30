Alabama's Once-Thriving Fishing Lodge Is Now A Stunning Botanical Garden With Southern Charm And Lake Views
About 25 miles south of Mobile, Alabama, lies a lush oasis of blooming flowers, pristine lawns, and waterfront panoramas with almost a century of history. What is now Bellingrath Gardens began as a once-thriving fishing lodge that, by the mid-1930s, became renowned for its magnificent European-inspired garden. Located near a gentle curve of the Fowl River, Bellingrath Gardens is now a 65-acre botanical garden that's a joy to discover year-round.
This impressive property was owned by Walter Bellingrath, a wealthy Mobile businessman who built his fortune through a Coca-Cola bottling company, purchased the land in 1917 and built a private fishing lodge called Belle Camp. Walter's wife, Bessie, adored flowers and envisioned the riverfront property flourishing with colorful plants. By the mid-1930s, the once-thriving fishing lodge became renowned for its magnificent European-inspired gardens, and the Bellingraths moved there full time, adding an English Renaissance-style mansion on the grounds. The entire estate of Bellingrath Gardens opened to the public in 1956.
Today, Bellingrath Gardens is a dreamy destination redolent of Southern charm. The expansive property is anchored by the large Mirror Lake and surrounded by winding paths and landscaped gardens. Throughout the year, the grounds evolve with brilliant color as there are always flowers in bloom, including azaleas, camellias, chrysanthemums, roses, tulips, and much more. Beyond the gardens, you can also tour the Bellingraths' well-preserved mansion, brimming with lavish antiques and artwork.
Bellingrath Gardens is open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Adult admission starts at $16.50, and admission for children ages 5-12 starts at $10.50. The gardens are a 30-minute drive from Mobile and lie just off Alabama's Coastal Connection Scenic Byway, which connects serene seaside towns and beaches.
Exploring the grounds at Bellingrath Gardens
Bellingrath Gardens' bucolic landscape offers peaceful strolls and sweeping lake views. After entering near the gift shop and cafe, visitors should head east to tour the spacious Rose Garden, which showcases dozens of rose varieties in a concentric design. Overlooking the Rose Garden is the historic glass Conservatory, a heated sanctuary for tropical plants and flowers. Continuing down the main path, you'll pass the Great Lawn, which was once farm land. The lawn leads into the Camellia Parterre, one of the gardens' most important collections. The parterre features around 100 colorful camellia varieties, which bloom each winter, set around a central water fountain. The camellia is Alabama's state flower, and the state even has a "Camellia City," which is a flower-lined gem.
Across from the parterre is the Rockery, a distinctive rock-lined path that descends to the sparkling Mirror Lake. The Rockery's walls were constructed using sandstone from quarries in the Cottage Hill neighborhood of Mobile. The rugged texture makes for a striking counterpart to the botanical garden's lush lawns and neat flower beds. To enjoy the full panorama of the lake, cross the Mirror Lake Bridge near the Rockery. Continue on the scenic path that encircles the lake, fringed by springtime azaleas and secret hideaways, like the Bubbling Brook, surrounded by bald cypress trees. From here, make your way up to the North Bayou — a tributary of the Fowl River — where you can observe wildlife and take in views of the water.
Inside the mansion at Bellingrath Gardens
After you've explored the gardens, take a tour of the opulent Bellingrath mansion. While the home was inspired by grand English countryside estates, it features elements of classic Southern architecture and incorporates locally sourced, recycled materials. Flanking the main entrance is a plaza of Spanish moss-covered live oaks. Inside, the home operates as a museum and functions as a time capsule, decorated just as it was when the Bellingraths lived there. In fact, the home's furnishings consist entirely of antiques and decorative objects personally collected by Bessie Bellingrath. Visitors can see the elegant living room with silk-upholstered furniture, antiques, and portraits of the couple, as well as the red-hued dining room anchored by a dark wood table set with the Bellingraths' crystal. "The home is kept beautifully and specific to the period that it was built — and what an intriguing history, even down to the flagstone and bricks!" raved one Tripadvisor reviewer.
Outside the home are three terraces named for their orientation (North, East, and South). The East Terrace faces the Fowl River and boasts beautiful water panoramas. To get closer to the water, walk down to the Fowl River Pavilion, which extends over the river. A few steps away is the Grotto, an intimate stone structure echoing grottos found in European gardens. Walking up from the Grotto, you'll reach the South Terrace, which was once the site of the property's historic fishing lodge. From here, you can walk back to the entrance and see the Chapel and the Delchamps Gallery of Boehm Porcelain. The Delchamps Gallery, housed in the Bellingraths' former guest house, exhibits an extensive collection of American-made Boehm porcelain. If you've worked up an appetite after your tour, consider visiting the nearby Belle Fontaine, a tiny Gulf Coast community with local seafood spots, for lunch or dinner.