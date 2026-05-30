Alabama's Once-Thriving Fishing Lodge Is Now A Stunning Botanical Garden With Southern Charm And Lake Views

About 25 miles south of Mobile, Alabama, lies a lush oasis of blooming flowers, pristine lawns, and waterfront panoramas with almost a century of history. What is now Bellingrath Gardens began as a once-thriving fishing lodge that, by the mid-1930s, became renowned for its magnificent European-inspired garden. Located near a gentle curve of the Fowl River, Bellingrath Gardens is now a 65-acre botanical garden that's a joy to discover year-round.

This impressive property was owned by Walter Bellingrath, a wealthy Mobile businessman who built his fortune through a Coca-Cola bottling company, purchased the land in 1917 and built a private fishing lodge called Belle Camp. Walter's wife, Bessie, adored flowers and envisioned the riverfront property flourishing with colorful plants. By the mid-1930s, the once-thriving fishing lodge became renowned for its magnificent European-inspired gardens, and the Bellingraths moved there full time, adding an English Renaissance-style mansion on the grounds. The entire estate of Bellingrath Gardens opened to the public in 1956.

Today, Bellingrath Gardens is a dreamy destination redolent of Southern charm. The expansive property is anchored by the large Mirror Lake and surrounded by winding paths and landscaped gardens. Throughout the year, the grounds evolve with brilliant color as there are always flowers in bloom, including azaleas, camellias, chrysanthemums, roses, tulips, and much more. Beyond the gardens, you can also tour the Bellingraths' well-preserved mansion, brimming with lavish antiques and artwork.

Bellingrath Gardens is open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Adult admission starts at $16.50, and admission for children ages 5-12 starts at $10.50. The gardens are a 30-minute drive from Mobile and lie just off Alabama's Coastal Connection Scenic Byway, which connects serene seaside towns and beaches.