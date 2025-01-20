An Underrated Road On Alabama's Gulf Coast Connects Serene Seaside Towns, Beaches, And So Much Seafood
Alabama's Coastal Connection Scenic Byway is a much loved 13-mile road travelling through Mobile and Baldwin counties which offers road trippers the chance to experience the Cotton State in all its glory. The route circles Mobile Bay, sometimes along the coast and sometimes farther inland, and the area is so packed with attraction, amenities, food and culture that a new adventure is around every corner.
The official website of Alabama's Coastal Connection offers five distinct itineraries, each specially designed to encourage road trippers to connect with nature, the land and the sea, the past, each other, and with food, and each takes a maximum of two days. A more general itinerary suggested by the National Scenic Byway Foundation begins in Grand Bay, taking you in an eastern arc along the coast through numerous points of interest before leaving you in beautiful Orange Beach, from which you can relax and explore the beautiful barrier islands of Gulf Shores. Gulf Shores is also the home of Gulf State Park, a wide-ranging recreation area with a pavilion, lodges, and picnic tables, and is the ideal spot for fishing, biking, or swimming. There is so much to see and so many ways to engage with Alabama's Coastal Connection that you may find yourself having to return time and time again.
A beach vacation and road trip rolled into one
Most coastal vacations involve selecting a specific resort, hopefully one with a nice beach, and descending to the same patch of sand day after day with your towel and sunblock. But on Alabama's Coastal Connection Scenic Byway you get the chance to explore Mobile Bay and the area's wider coastline.
Dauphin Island is noted for its affordability and is just south of Mobile. The island is awash with pristine white sand beaches and is the perfect destination on warm days to relax and unwind. The island is famous for being the home of the only pet-friendly beaches in the state, so be sure to bring your furry friends along or simply head there for an afternoon of dog watching. Orange Beach and Gulf Shores also offer beautiful sands and miles of relaxing boardwalks — all in all, there are 32 miles of beaches in the area, but which spot will be your favorite is of course up to you. For some of the finest sea views, catch a trip on the Mobile Bay ferry, which travels regularly between Dauphin Island and Mobile Point.
On the east bank of Mobile Bay you will find two of the areas most hospitable and historic little towns to get to grips with the local culture. Fairhope is home to the Eastern Shore Art Center as well as the Fairhope Museum of History and Public Art Walking Trail. Right on the coast you'll find the restaurants R Bistro and Gambino's Italian Grill, both of which offer freshly caught fish dishes including gulf shrimp that will get your mouth watering. Nearby Foley is also known for its great food and cafe culture.
Nature and history combine on Alabama's Gulf Coast
Pristine beaches and indulgent fresh food are all well and good, but there are more reasons than those as to why Alabama's Gulf Coast is increasingly on many traveler's bucket lists. There are also countless natural and historic wonders to encounter and explore as you meander along Alabama's Coastal Connection Scenic Byway, most of which can be enjoyed under the state's clear blue skies.
The Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge west of Gulf Highlands is a protected barrier habitat especially for endangered migratory birds and sea turtles, and offers exceptional birding and the chance to encounter rare species up close. The 137-acre Audubon Bird Sanctuary on Dauphin Island is another great spot for animal lovers, while those interested in horticulture might want to visit Bellingrath Gardens and Home, a 1930s estate surrounded by some of the state's finest gardens. For history buffs, Historic Fort Gaines and Fort Morgan offer a tourist-friendly insight into Alabama's military past.
