An Underrated Road On Alabama's Gulf Coast Connects Serene Seaside Towns, Beaches, And So Much Seafood

Most coastal vacations involve selecting a specific resort, hopefully one with a nice beach, and descending to the same patch of sand day after day with your towel and sunblock. But on Alabama's Coastal Connection Scenic Byway you get the chance to explore Mobile Bay and the area's wider coastline.

Dauphin Island is noted for its affordability and is just south of Mobile. The island is awash with pristine white sand beaches and is the perfect destination on warm days to relax and unwind. The island is famous for being the home of the only pet-friendly beaches in the state, so be sure to bring your furry friends along or simply head there for an afternoon of dog watching. Orange Beach and Gulf Shores also offer beautiful sands and miles of relaxing boardwalks — all in all, there are 32 miles of beaches in the area, but which spot will be your favorite is of course up to you. For some of the finest sea views, catch a trip on the Mobile Bay ferry, which travels regularly between Dauphin Island and Mobile Point.

On the east bank of Mobile Bay you will find two of the areas most hospitable and historic little towns to get to grips with the local culture. Fairhope is home to the Eastern Shore Art Center as well as the Fairhope Museum of History and Public Art Walking Trail. Right on the coast you'll find the restaurants R Bistro and Gambino's Italian Grill, both of which offer freshly caught fish dishes including gulf shrimp that will get your mouth watering. Nearby Foley is also known for its great food and cafe culture.