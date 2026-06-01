Forget Bali, Visit This Affordable Fiji Island Instead That Looks Straight Out Of The Caribbean

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With Bali fast becoming a destination awash with tourist traps and crowds in recent years, it seems like the perfect time to try somewhere new. Fiji is an up-and-coming alternative to travel hotspot Bali, that's ideal for summer sun seekers and easier to get to from the U.S. Reachable by an 11.5-hour direct flight from LAX, Fiji and its 300 islands stretch out into the South Pacific and are enduringly popular with neighboring Australians and slowly catching on with North American travelers. This is no doubt a bucket list destination for much of the world, who daydream of its Caribbean-esque vistas, and palm-lined, rugged beaches that are dotted with beach bungalows.

Tucked away in the west of the Fijian archipelago, there's one unspoiled paradise island that truly takes the cake. Nacula Island is an affordable, blissful isle that's home to just 600 people who live across a few villages. There are no big chain developments in sight, but simply a cluster of small guest house resorts and homestays. Nacula is the third largest island in Fiji's Yasawas islands, and a direct boat ride from the port near the Nadi International Airport, Fiji's main transport hub. It's a remote island that's perfect for diving and snorkeling, with a less-frequented coastline that's also perfect for stretching out in the sand.

It's best to go during the dry season, which runs from May to October, as Fiji's monsoons are not to be taken lightly. This, of course, coincides with peak season, so be sure to book your accommodation in advance. Because Nacula's idyllic, road-free terrain and cute resorts are hidden away, it's not the sort of island that you can just rock up to.