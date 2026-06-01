Forget Bali, Visit This Affordable Fiji Island Instead That Looks Straight Out Of The Caribbean
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With Bali fast becoming a destination awash with tourist traps and crowds in recent years, it seems like the perfect time to try somewhere new. Fiji is an up-and-coming alternative to travel hotspot Bali, that's ideal for summer sun seekers and easier to get to from the U.S. Reachable by an 11.5-hour direct flight from LAX, Fiji and its 300 islands stretch out into the South Pacific and are enduringly popular with neighboring Australians and slowly catching on with North American travelers. This is no doubt a bucket list destination for much of the world, who daydream of its Caribbean-esque vistas, and palm-lined, rugged beaches that are dotted with beach bungalows.
Tucked away in the west of the Fijian archipelago, there's one unspoiled paradise island that truly takes the cake. Nacula Island is an affordable, blissful isle that's home to just 600 people who live across a few villages. There are no big chain developments in sight, but simply a cluster of small guest house resorts and homestays. Nacula is the third largest island in Fiji's Yasawas islands, and a direct boat ride from the port near the Nadi International Airport, Fiji's main transport hub. It's a remote island that's perfect for diving and snorkeling, with a less-frequented coastline that's also perfect for stretching out in the sand.
It's best to go during the dry season, which runs from May to October, as Fiji's monsoons are not to be taken lightly. This, of course, coincides with peak season, so be sure to book your accommodation in advance. Because Nacula's idyllic, road-free terrain and cute resorts are hidden away, it's not the sort of island that you can just rock up to.
How much it costs to visit Fiji's Nacula Island
Not all of Fiji's 300 islands are top destinations for the budget-conscious, and checking out the differences between islands is a rule that tourists should know before planning a trip to Fiji. Luckily, accommodation and activities on Nacula come at a reasonable price tag. To start, there are two possible ways to reach the island: a pricey helicopter ride with Island Hoppers Fiji or by taking the ferry with South Sea Cruises, a scenic boat service that drops you on the shores of your resort. The ferry option costs just $108 for the ride and leaves from Port Denarau, a short drive from Nadi International Airport.
Blue Lagoon Beach Resort is a boutique beach-front stay with stunning sea views, sunsets, and serenity that most of us daydream about, and rooms come in at around $168 per night in the peak summer season. If you're island hopping on a budget, the homestays on Nacula are around $70 per night and have excellent reviews that rave about the welcoming, cozy environment. Additionally, the laid back activities are cheap on Nacula, with fishing led by locals for just $12 and an excursion to the highlight of the Yasawas, the ethereal Sawa-i-Lau caves, costs $45 for the day trip, while stand up paddle boarding and snorkeling are offered by some resorts without charge. If you're keen to experience the cultural side of the island, the resorts offer a visit to Nacula village for a small price to cover the boat transport, while some resorts like Oarsman's Bay Lodge run traditional weaving onsite for the craft-loving guests.
How Nacula Island is similar to the Caribbean
If you're one of those travelers who are saying goodbye to Caribbean vacations in 2026, Nacula's an adventure with familiar features. From powdered sugar beaches to turquoise water, portions of the island are similar to Anguilla and the Bahamas. Already saw the blue water-filled caves of Hoyo Azul in the Dominican Republic or Dean's Blue Hole in the Bahamas? Check out the crystal clear waters in Sawa-i-lau Caves instead. It's the most famous spot in the Yawasas as the filming location for the 80s movie The Blue Lagoon, and the alcove is a thrilling place to swim, as you can jump in the stunning, clear water below.
For those who covet palm trees and pristine shores, Nalova Bay is considered one of the prettiest beaches in all of Fiji and mind-bogglingly picturesque, with aquamarine water that laps the sweeping white sand beach. Regulars to the Caribbean could be forgiven for feeling confused as to where they've woken up.
With just a handful of resorts on Nacula Island, this is where the departure from the typical Caribbean destination diverges. This remote Fijian island is also known for its volcanic terrain and undeniable mixture of both Polynesian and Melanesian influence.