10 Rules Every Tourist Needs To Know Before Visiting Fiji

There's more than ample reasoning for Fiji having a reputation as a kind of traveler's heaven on Earth. Flung out across the brilliant blue of the South Pacific in the form of over 300 islands and 540 islets, Fiji is a country ideally-positioned for sun-seekers, honeymooners, and hardcore scuba enthusiasts alike. Naturally, since it's a common bucket list destination, it's easy to think that you already know everything you need to know ahead of a visit. Sun, sand, and surf, right?

Fiji does indeed offer those things, and in impressive style. But contrary to its widely-held image as a tropical paradise made for cavorting on the beach, it's also much more than just a nation of all-inclusive resorts. Fiji often falls victim to the broader South Pacific island curse of oversimplification, reduced in travelers' minds to a postcard of paradise without much regard for its complexities. Therefore, having the best possible trip to Fiji means reading up on the destination so you won't fall into the same traps.

This shouldn't scare you: Fiji is undeniably a beautiful and largely safe country. But there's much more to it than its beautiful seascapes. There are logistical hiccups to be aware of, and it always takes a little research to avoid committing a cultural faux pas. So before you set out for your Fijian adventure, these are ten things you should keep in mind. If these 10 don't make you feel thoroughly prepared, here are also a few additional helpful things you need to know before a vacation to Fiji — so you can avoid any surprises.