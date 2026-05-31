Florida's Oldest Wildlife Management Area Is A Fishing Paradise Near The Gulf Coast Full Of Trails

When it comes to expansive natural areas, Florida has no shortage of options. From Everglades National Park to Blue Spring State Park, the Sunshine State is home to a diverse array of ecosystems and wildlife. One of the state's oldest and largest publicly owned wildlife management areas is tucked inland, less than 10 miles from Punta Gorda, a Gulf Coast town where the beaches often get the most attention. The Fred C. Babcock/Cecil M. Webb Wildlife Management Area offers a natural haven for native flora and fauna, along with rustic opportunities for hiking, camping, fishing, birdwatching, boating, and even hunting.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) manages 6.1 million acres of public land throughout the state, including nearly 85,000 acres within the Fred C. Babcock/Cecil M. Webb Wildlife Management Area. Wildlife management areas are typically more rustic than state or national parks and tend to have fewer developed amenities. Even so, this area's ecosystems are carefully managed through prescribed burns, native replanting, and other healthy control measures to preserve the property. This allows visitors to Southwest Florida to take a closer look at the region's natural beauty and wildlife, including some of the last remaining undeveloped wet pine flatwoods, freshwater marshes, dry prairie, and marl ponds.

The area requires a day pass for entry ($3 per person or $6 per vehicle per day, as of this writing). Additional state fishing and hunting licenses are also required for those planning to partake in those activities. For those looking to stay overnight, weekend-only tent camping is permitted on the site at Webb Lake, with primitive sites and pit toilets. Though it's open year-round, camping is sometimes reserved for hunters during particular seasons, so check availability before you go.