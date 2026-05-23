Florida's Once-Thriving Ranch Is Now An Underrated Conservation Area With Unique Wildlife And Scenic Campgrounds
Florida is filled with natural landscapes: thick, lush forests of live oaks, soggy marshlands trapping tangled moss, and sandy coastal dunes rising softly above offshore marine habitats, to name a few. The state is in a constant flux, with lawmakers determining how to best protect its natural spaces while also making room for the development and infrastructure required to accommodate the state's swelling population. Deep in Southwest Florida, about 25 miles northeast of Fort Myers, Babcock Ranch Preserve — a stunning 67,618-acre tract of former agricultural ranchland and timber logging now owned by the state — is trying to balance those interests. The state of Florida purchased Babcock Ranch in 2006, which was the state's largest contiguous acquisition of conservation land in a single purchase. The land now preserves important native wildlife habitats, biodiverse ecosystems, culturally significant landscapes, and important water resources. It's become a valued destination for recreational activities, too, with its hiking trails and bike paths, campsites, fishing spots, and eco-tours.
Originally called Crescent B Ranch, Babcock Ranch was owned by timber tycoon Ed Babcock. It totaled more than 90,000 acres and was a multi-operational estate hosting free-range cattle, rock mines, ostrich breeding, and alligator farming. Ed's son Fred Babcock assumed ownership in the 1930s, and throughout the following decades, he elevated the ranch's reputation as a conservation haven. Cattle ranching continued, but Babcock also restored forests, eradicated invasive plant species, and donated hundreds of acres of land for wildlife and native habitat preservation.
After Babcock died, development firm Kitson & Partners purchased the ranch, then sold 80% to the state of Florida, which now preserves natural habitats alongside a smaller working cattle ranch. The land was also developed into a first-of-its-kind solar city, utilizing an 870-acre solar farm to power 18,000 acres of energy-efficient homes and community structures.
Hike through the preserve's trails or jump on a swamp buggy for an eco-tour
Babcock Ranch Preserve is an expanse of diverse Florida ecosystems, habitats, wildlife, and working ranch life with trails, outdoor recreation, and access to a rare version of "authentic" Florida. Dotted with cypress domes, pine flatwoods, prairies, and the largely cypress-laden Telegraph Swamp, it sits within the Caloosahatchee River Basin, often overlooked thanks to its proximity to bustling Fort Myers, a charming Gulf Coast destination renowned for its beaches. Travelers often miss Babcock Ranch Preserve in their travel plans because of the wide notoriety of Everglades National Park and Big Cypress National Preserve, an International Dark Sky Place, both less than two hours away.
At the underrated Babcock Ranch, visitors can hike the 1.5-mile EcoTour Trail, or trace the Footprints Trail's 5 miles of loop trails. One of the best ways to explore is with a tour from Babcock Ranch Eco-Tours. While the preserve is managed by the Florida Forest Service, the tour agency manages a variety of year-round tours along with a restaurant and gift shop. With 4.9 stars out of more than 1,300 Google reviews and a 4.6-rating on Tripadvisor at the time of this writing, reviewers across the internet — many of whom became repeat visitors — highlight abundant wildlife and knowledgeable guides, calling it a "hidden gem."
The swamp buggy eco-tour is a 90-minute ride through the preserve, where wild turkeys, Sandhill cranes, roseate spoonbills, white-tailed deer, and wild hogs roam. The rare Florida black bear and critically endangered Florida panther also live here. Specialty tours include early-morning photography tours and evening "sounds of the night" tours, offering unique opportunities to experience a different side of the preserve. Booking ahead is recommended. "This was our favorite part of our entire trip to Florida!" wrote one Google reviewer. "We saw a wide variety of animals in their own homes."
Camping and more trails abound in the preserve's sister conservation area
Fred Babcock's conservation legacy started long before his death and the establishment of Babcock Ranch Preserve. Nearly 20,000 acres of ranch land has been designated as the Fred C. Babcock/Cecil M. Webb Wildlife Management Area, which abuts what's now the Babcock Ranch Preserve. Like Babcock Ranch Preserve, this area is part of the Great Florida Birding & Wildlife Trail with plenty of opportunities to add to that life list, and the area attracts visitors seeking rustic fishing opportunities, hiking and equestrian trails, non-motorized boating, and bicycling, plus a long, paved path winding around the 395-acre Webb Lake. There's even a shooting range.
On its western edge, the Webb Lake Campground offers 95 campsites plus 141 overflow open-field sites, available for hunters during hunting season. Toward the southern end of the preserve on the northern banks of the Calooshatchee River and just 8 miles from Punta Gorda, a walkable little Gulf Coast city with relatively uncrowded beaches, sits the W.P. Franklin Campground. Privately owned and with more amenities than Webb Lake, it offers 29 RV sites, a boat ramp, fishing pier, and campground amenities including electricity and water hookups. Spots tend to fill quickly, especially during winter.
Babcock Ranch Preserve and its adjacent conservation lands are located just off I-75, one of Florida's main interstate thoroughfares. Although the nearest local airport is in Punta Gorda, roughly 35 minutes away, Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers also offers easy access from less than an hour away.