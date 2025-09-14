Along Florida's Gulf Coast Is A City Full Of Renowned Beaches, Charming Easy-To-Access Islands, And Fresh Eats

There's no question that Florida has many iconic tourist destinations – including world-class theme parks like Disney World, SeaWorld, and Legoland in central Florida. On Florida's northeast coast, you can check out historic spots such as America's oldest city, St. Augustine. Every nook and cranny of the state has interesting places to explore, and in the southwest corner of the Sunshine State, you'll find Fort Myers. Baseball fans associate the city with spring training grounds for the Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins. However, visitors also come seeking the beautiful, white sand beaches. Fort Myers Beach is impressive in its own right, but this region is also home to one of the state's most famous spots for shelling – Sanibel Island. Captiva Island and Boca Grande are other iconic islands that are easy to access from Fort Myers.

Visitors eager to make the trek to this renowned area on Florida's Gulf Coast will find that it's not too hard to get there. Several airlines fly into Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW), and it's easy to catch a flight directly to Fort Myers. If you're visiting any of the state's other large cities and want to add on a road trip to Fort Myers, that's not too difficult either. You can drive there in about two hours from Tampa and two and a half hours from Miami. If you drive in from Orlando, you can be there in about three hours.