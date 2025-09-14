Along Florida's Gulf Coast Is A City Full Of Renowned Beaches, Charming Easy-To-Access Islands, And Fresh Eats
There's no question that Florida has many iconic tourist destinations – including world-class theme parks like Disney World, SeaWorld, and Legoland in central Florida. On Florida's northeast coast, you can check out historic spots such as America's oldest city, St. Augustine. Every nook and cranny of the state has interesting places to explore, and in the southwest corner of the Sunshine State, you'll find Fort Myers. Baseball fans associate the city with spring training grounds for the Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins. However, visitors also come seeking the beautiful, white sand beaches. Fort Myers Beach is impressive in its own right, but this region is also home to one of the state's most famous spots for shelling – Sanibel Island. Captiva Island and Boca Grande are other iconic islands that are easy to access from Fort Myers.
Visitors eager to make the trek to this renowned area on Florida's Gulf Coast will find that it's not too hard to get there. Several airlines fly into Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW), and it's easy to catch a flight directly to Fort Myers. If you're visiting any of the state's other large cities and want to add on a road trip to Fort Myers, that's not too difficult either. You can drive there in about two hours from Tampa and two and a half hours from Miami. If you drive in from Orlando, you can be there in about three hours.
Must-visit attractions in Fort Myers, Florida
If you visit Fort Myers, make sure to include the Edison and Ford Winter Estates on your itinerary — it's one of the top things to do in the city. It dates back to 1885 when Thomas Edison decided to purchase land for his winter home. In 1914, he invited Henry Ford and his family to visit. As it turns out, they fell in love with the area and ended up becoming Edison's neighbors. Visitors can now see the homes, more than 1,700 plants in the gardens, and tour Edison's Botanic Research Laboratory. This Tripadvisor reviewer shared, "What a beautiful property that is so rich in history! The gardens are amazing and the different types of botanicals are intriguing and lovely. The property is expansive so prepare for some walking... I also recommend that you take this adventure in the morning as the Florida heat will hit you fast. Peaceful and calm, a great place to explore and be one with nature and learn so much more about Edison and Ford."
The IMAG History and Science Center is another great activity in Fort Myers that has plenty to offer for the whole family. There's a variety of activities, and history enthusiasts will enjoy checking out artifacts of the Calusa — Southwest Florida's first inhabitants. Animal lovers will also have a chance to meet some of the animal ambassadors in the Living Lab.
Where to see wildlife when visiting Fort Myers
If you want to see animals in the wild, Fort Myers has you covered. Those looking to get outside can explore the Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve, a wetland preserve with wildlife and a scenic boardwalk trail. The elevated walkway is a little over a mile long and is fully accessible. Take in the sights as you stroll along the boardwalk, as it's not uncommon to see alligators, turtles, otters, and a plethora of birds. To learn more about all of the flora and fauna at the preserve, take one of the guided walks that are offered on Wednesdays and the fourth Saturday of the month at 9:30 am. There's also an on-site interpretive center.
There's plenty to see and do in the area, so you may want to stay in Fort Myers for at least a few days. If you do, you'll have no problem finding a variety of places to stay, as there are several hotels — including the Margaritaville Beach Resort, located on Fort Myers Beach. There are multiple places to grab a drink or a bite to eat at the resort, including the License to Chill Bar & Grill. Don't limit yourself to just what's there, though — Fort Myers has many delicious restaurants. Being so close to the water, visitors will find an abundance of places serving up fresh seafood. One of the most popular is Dixie Fish Co., which has been around since 1937.