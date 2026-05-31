This San Francisco Commuter Ferry Has Views To Rival Any Sunset Bay Cruise (And There's A Bar On Board)
When visiting San Francisco, it's not uncommon for travelers to book expensive scenic sunset cruises across the bay. But there's one lesser-known alternative that offers many of the same views for a fraction of the price. Unlike traditional sightseeing cruises, this experience was never designed solely as a tourist attraction. In fact, on weekdays, many of the passengers on board are simply commuters traveling to and from work.
Colloquially known as the Vallejo Ferry, the San Francisco Bay Ferry route from San Francisco to Vallejo is one of the most scenic commuter ferry rides in Northern California. As golden hour approaches, passengers can watch the sky glow in orange and pink hues while reflections shimmer across the water. Along the way, sailboats dot the water while other ferries and cargo ships move steadily between ports.
Depending on where you're seated, some of the views may be different. If you're departing San Francisco for Vallejo, sit on the left side of the ferry for views of the skyline, Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz Island, and Angel Island — San Francisco's largest natural island. Passengers seated on the right side can expect better sights of the Bay's eastern shoreline and the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge. But the waterfront panoramas are only one part of the experience. The ferry also features an onboard bar and snack counter, making the journey feel similar to a traditional sightseeing cruise — without the premium price tag.
What passengers can expect aboard the Vallejo Ferry
The San Francisco Bay Ferry route between the Golden City and Vallejo includes an onboard concession stand serving a wide selection of snacks and drinks that locals on Reddit say, "It just adds to the fun experience." Snack and non-alcoholic drink options include candy, chips, freshly baked goods, premium coffee, sodas, juices, and bottled water. You can also purchase alcoholic beverages from the bar, including beer, wine, liquors, and mixed drinks, to enjoy throughout the ferry's indoor seating areas and on the outdoor decks. However, it's worth noting that alcohol not purchased onboard is prohibited.
The Vallejo Ferry is affordable compared to traditional sightseeing cruises, which can cost $40 per person or more. One-way adult tickets cost $9.90, while children under 5 ride free. The ride lasts for about one hour and runs between Gate E at the San Francisco Ferry Building and the Vallejo Ferry Terminal.
To catch golden hour, plan your trip around an hour before sunset, usually between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. in winter and after 7 p.m. in summer. Additionally, the ferry runs about once every hour on weekdays but has fewer departures on weekends, so it's best to check the schedule before making plans. Lastly, if you're willing to splurge to experience one of the world's most scenic ferry rides, hop on a Blue and Gold Fleet ferry to Sausalito, a popular Bay Area couple's getaway.