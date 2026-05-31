Forget The Colosseum, Visit Italy's Lesser-Known Roman Ruins In An Ancient Coastal City

Italy consistently ranks as one of the most-visited countries in the world by international arrivals, and indeed, its reputation for crowds isn't exaggerated. That said, Italy's wealth of historical and artistic riches ensures that there are less-crowded alternatives if you know where to look. Isola Sacra is a perfect example of this as the ideal option for anyone who is wary of the staggering crowds in the capital.

The Colosseum makes it onto virtually every Rome itinerary for good reason, but that also ensures it's always crowded and tickets must be booked far in advance. Instead, consider Isola Sacra, a man-made island with significant Roman ruins and essentially none of the Colosseum crowds. It's located in Fiumicino, the coastal town 20 miles from the center of Rome that's best-known as the location of the city's international airport. Though its ancient Roman necropolis and harbor aren't household names, it's every bit as fascinating as the better-known Roman monuments in the city center.

Isola Sacra was once the site of a vital Roman port known as Portus. The best-known archaeological site is the Necropolis of Portus, an expansive Roman cemetery, but you'll also find the ancient Harbor of Trajan, a vast complex built to manage goods entering Rome. These sites are impressively well-preserved because the flooding of the Tiber River buried the island in sediment, protecting it from the elements, and thus offer a rare up-close look at the lives — and deaths — of the ancient Romans.