Between Atlanta And Augusta Is A Sprawling State Park With A Sandy Lake Beach And Scenic Camping

Millions visit Atlanta for its cool vibes and unmatched food scene every year, while Augusta draws huge crowds for its famous golf tournaments. In between these two large cities sits Hard Labor Creek, a small-town state park and destination for anyone seeking lakeside recreation, complete with roomy and beautiful campgrounds. At around 6,000 acres and with over 20 miles of trails, the park might have small-town roots, but as the second-largest state park in Georgia, parkgoers will have plenty of room to cover inside this expansive outdoor playground.

Known in the golf community for the Creek Golf Course and its golf amenities, this vast park is more than its 18 holes. It's also a family-friendly destination where you'll have plenty of space to hike, ride horses, mountain bike, boat, paddle, fish, and even play rounds of mini-golf. More than that, with a mix of wooded spots as well as cottages with water views, overnight guests often mention how peaceful and beautiful the campsites are. And of course, they enjoy the sandy, lakeside beach for swimming, relaxing, and summertime fun.

Tucked between Atlanta and Augusta off I-20, the park is a convenient place to play and stay when you're visiting the area. If you're traveling through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, renting a car would be the easiest way to get to the park, since it's about an hour away. Another 90 minutes on the highway and you'll be in Augusta. And Madison, another cute destination, is a quick 15-mile trip from the park. Its central location, low entrance fee, camping/glamping options, and lakeside fun make Hard Labor Creek State Park an ideal spot to spread out and forget the hum and buzz of the nearby cities for a while.