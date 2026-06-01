Between Atlanta And Augusta Is A Sprawling State Park With A Sandy Lake Beach And Scenic Camping
Millions visit Atlanta for its cool vibes and unmatched food scene every year, while Augusta draws huge crowds for its famous golf tournaments. In between these two large cities sits Hard Labor Creek, a small-town state park and destination for anyone seeking lakeside recreation, complete with roomy and beautiful campgrounds. At around 6,000 acres and with over 20 miles of trails, the park might have small-town roots, but as the second-largest state park in Georgia, parkgoers will have plenty of room to cover inside this expansive outdoor playground.
Known in the golf community for the Creek Golf Course and its golf amenities, this vast park is more than its 18 holes. It's also a family-friendly destination where you'll have plenty of space to hike, ride horses, mountain bike, boat, paddle, fish, and even play rounds of mini-golf. More than that, with a mix of wooded spots as well as cottages with water views, overnight guests often mention how peaceful and beautiful the campsites are. And of course, they enjoy the sandy, lakeside beach for swimming, relaxing, and summertime fun.
Tucked between Atlanta and Augusta off I-20, the park is a convenient place to play and stay when you're visiting the area. If you're traveling through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, renting a car would be the easiest way to get to the park, since it's about an hour away. Another 90 minutes on the highway and you'll be in Augusta. And Madison, another cute destination, is a quick 15-mile trip from the park. Its central location, low entrance fee, camping/glamping options, and lakeside fun make Hard Labor Creek State Park an ideal spot to spread out and forget the hum and buzz of the nearby cities for a while.
Play on the sandy lakeside beach at Hard Labor Creek State Park
Similar to F.D. Roosevelt State Park, Georgia's largest state park, Hard Labor Creek boasts two lakes: Lake Brantley and Lake Rutledge. Both are fantastic for fishing, paddling, and boating (non-motorized only). When you visit, you'll find parkgoers playing on the sandy beach at Lake Rutledge, the larger of the two lakes. A Google reviewer who enjoyed the beach with her family, said, "Went for a family fishing day and swimming. The lake was very nice. The area was very clean. We all had a wonderful time."
With a good-sized sandy spot that stretches along the water, you'll have plenty of room to spread out and keep your little ones occupied for hours. Other visitors have reported the park being very kid-friendly, and since the beach is roped off, the kids will have a safe place to swim and splash without you worrying about paddlers or boaters. The area at the water's edge is also great for playing and digging in the sand.
Adults can soak up the sun, have a picnic, or simply relax on the beach, while enjoying the views of the woodlands in the distance. The beach area is popular in the summer, but in the off-season, past visitors mention how peaceful the setting is, and describe the park as not too crowded. The lakeside beach is open for swimming all year, so as long as the weather is nice outside, you can hang out by the water at Hard Labor Creek State Park, even if it's just to get your toes wet.
Sleep in the scenic woodlands at Hard Labor Creek State Park
Once you've done all the playing that you can do, the only thing left is to spend the night at Hard Labor Creek. Campers complain about the lack of cell service at the campground, but that's to be expected since the main campsite is located in the vast, heavily wooded forest. One thing that campers won't complain about is the lack of space. In fact, they often rave that the sites are spacious, with enough room for privacy while they stay. Some camping spots are located along the scenic creek that weaves through the area.
The park offers several camping options, with 126 total sites, including 51 sites for tents, trailers, and RVs. Large parties (up to 25 people) can rent the Pioneer Group Site, which has lake views. Bring your horse and stay at one of the 11 equestrian sites, most of which are pull-throughs, making them great for large vehicles.
For families and anyone looking for more comfort, cabins are the best way to go. Since being built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in 1939, several cabins have been renovated, a few of which are located near the lake. Of the 20 two-bedroom units available, three are wheelchair accessible, and cabins 11 and 12 can sleep up to eight people. After staying the night here, a past guest mentioned that the cabin was much larger than the ones at Vogel State Park, one of the best spots for camping in Georgia's state parks.
No matter what sites you choose, you'll have enough room to breathe and, in some cases, enjoy views of the water or the peaceful woodland scenes. While in the area, a stop in Madison, one of the 'World's Most Beautiful Towns' would be a great addition to your trip.