The 5 Best Spots For Camping In Georgia's State Parks

As a tourist destination, much of Georgia's reputation centers around its major cities and towns. Residents and out-of-state visitors alike can enjoy memorable urban escapes, like the walkable streets and unique shops of Atlanta's historic Old Fourth Ward neighborhood. Or, they can head to Savannah and Athens, areas rich in hospitable Southern charm, cultural treasures, and beautiful settings. While these destinations are worth exploring, the state also protects some of the best outdoor recreational destinations in the Southeast. Plus, within some of the area's exceptional parks, you can find several great camping experiences.

Georgia's state parks cover virtually every corner of the region, from its towering Blue Ridge Mountains to its serene coastline. Camping options within these parks are nearly as diverse as Georgia's geography. Many grounds offer well-equipped, developed campsites and convenient amenities (including electrical outlets and hot showers). Others are more suited for dedicated outdoorsy types who can handle primitive backcountry camping in the state's wildest areas. A few parks even offer unique camping experiences, like the covered "squirrel's nest" platforms available at Fort Mountain, Unicoi, and Victoria Bryant or the paddle-in campsites at Reed Bingham and High Falls.

While each campground has its charms, a few places do stand out for their lodging options, natural scenery, and overall amenities. For some of the Peach State's best camping spots, here are the five Georgia state parks to prioritize.