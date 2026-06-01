The Most Underrated Tropical Beach Destination In Central America In 2026

Hopkins' size is one of its biggest draws, as it has a population of only 1,500 people. As a result, visitors can walk for long stretches along its white sand shoreline without encountering large crowds. However, that slower pace doesn't mean there's nothing to do.

The village is near the Belize Barrier Reef, one of the best barrier reefs for diving. Visitors often book local operators for tour experiences along the reef. Happy Go Luckie Tours, for example, offers private group charter fishing, snorkeling, scuba diving, and bioluminescence tours. Travelers can also venture inland to explore waterfalls, hiking trails, and wildlife at Cockscomb Basin Wildlife Sanctuary. Several local operators offer guided excursions, including a hiking tour from Bucket List Tours & Transfers Belize. However, it is worth noting that the tour isn't recommended for travelers with spinal injuries, cardiovascular conditions, or those who are pregnant.

Hopkins is also known as the cultural center of Belize's Garifuna community, a culture with African and Indigenous Caribbean roots that also lives in Honduras, Guatemala, and Nicaragua. Visitors can experience this heritage through traditional drumming classes at Lebeha Drumming Center, or by learning how to make coconut milk fish stew and mashed plantains at Kenima's Garifuna Cooking Class. If you're visiting Hopkins on November 19, you may also have a chance to experience Garifuna Settlement Day, which commemorates the arrival of the Garifuna people to Belize. This national holiday is celebrated with traditional drumming, dancing, parades, and — of course — food.