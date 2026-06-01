The Most Underrated Tropical Beach Destination In Central America In 2026
Travelers planning tropical vacations in Central America often gravitate toward Belize's most popular destinations. However, travelers looking for a quieter, more laid-back atmosphere without giving up cultural experiences and outdoor activities may find the best of both worlds in another seaside village that often flies under the radar — Hopkins, located on Belize's southeastern coast.
To get to Hopkins, most international travelers arrive at Philip S.W. Goldson International Airport in Belize City. But since it's about two hours away from there, you'll also need charter a private shuttle, take a domestic flight to the nearby town of Dangriga, or book a rental car — although some travelers warn against driving at night if you're not familiar with Belizean roads. While getting to Hopkins requires a few extra steps, previous vacationers say it's worth it to spend days exploring the beach or learning about the village's Garifuna heritage. Add in snorkeling with the marine life of the Belize Barrier Reef and hiking through lush rainforests, and it's not hard to see why this small coastal village is one of Belize's most underrated destinations.
Why Hopkins, Belize, is an underrated tropical beach destination
Hopkins' size is one of its biggest draws, as it has a population of only 1,500 people. As a result, visitors can walk for long stretches along its white sand shoreline without encountering large crowds. However, that slower pace doesn't mean there's nothing to do.
The village is near the Belize Barrier Reef, one of the best barrier reefs for diving. Visitors often book local operators for tour experiences along the reef. Happy Go Luckie Tours, for example, offers private group charter fishing, snorkeling, scuba diving, and bioluminescence tours. Travelers can also venture inland to explore waterfalls, hiking trails, and wildlife at Cockscomb Basin Wildlife Sanctuary. Several local operators offer guided excursions, including a hiking tour from Bucket List Tours & Transfers Belize. However, it is worth noting that the tour isn't recommended for travelers with spinal injuries, cardiovascular conditions, or those who are pregnant.
Hopkins is also known as the cultural center of Belize's Garifuna community, a culture with African and Indigenous Caribbean roots that also lives in Honduras, Guatemala, and Nicaragua. Visitors can experience this heritage through traditional drumming classes at Lebeha Drumming Center, or by learning how to make coconut milk fish stew and mashed plantains at Kenima's Garifuna Cooking Class. If you're visiting Hopkins on November 19, you may also have a chance to experience Garifuna Settlement Day, which commemorates the arrival of the Garifuna people to Belize. This national holiday is celebrated with traditional drumming, dancing, parades, and — of course — food.
What travelers should know before visiting Hopkins, Belize
Despite its small size, Hopkins offers a wide range of accommodations. Visitors recommend The Lodge at Jaguar Reef, a beachfront resort offering luxury suites priced from $200 to $700 per night. The resort has a 4.6 rating on Google, with guests saying, "Just walking in the lobby at night makes you feel special." Coconut Row Boutique Hotel is another popular spot that travelers call "a little hidden piece of paradise." It's located in Hopkins Village and features beachfront rooms, suites, and cabanas with rates starting at $175 a night.
The best time to visit Hopkins is during Belize's dry season, which runs from late November through May. During this time, travelers can expect temperatures in the 80s, sunshine, and overall ideal conditions for snorkeling, diving, hiking, and other outdoor activities. To prepare, visitors may want to pack lightweight clothing for comfort in the heat, insect repellent, and, most importantly, sun protection like reef-safe sunscreen, sunglasses, and a hat. Additionally, travelers won't have to worry about language barriers, as Belize is the only country in Central America where English is the official language. For those looking to stay in southeastern Belize on a more permanent basis, check out Placencia, a white-sand hideaway that's the perfect place to retire.