Forget Banff National Park, Visit British Columbia's Second-Oldest Park With Mountain Trails And Turquoise Lakes

There is no question about the popularity of Canada's very first national park. Banff National Park, in fact, is the most visited park in Canada, counting as many as four and a half million visitors during the 2025-26 year — increasing from the year before. Those who want to avoid the crowds that the Alberta natural haven attracts may consider neighboring British Columbia. Canada's westernmost province has several natural parks to rival Banff, featuring epic mountain trails, hiking routes with exceptional views, and pristine lakes — all spread across the Canadian Rocky Mountains.

Of the three Canadian Rockies provincial parks British Columbia looks after, Mount Robson Provincial Park is the second-oldest in British Columbia. First established in 1913, the park was created two years after the very first national park in B.C. was inscribed, Strathcona Provincial Park. It is named after the highest peak in the Canadian Rocky Mountains, ca. 13,000-feet-tall Mount Robson, which is a focal point of the scenic landscapes you can experience throughout the park.

Indeed, Mount Robson's ecological and geological marvels have even granted it a place in UNESCO's Canadian Rocky Mountains Parks. Plus, from glaciers melting into crystal lakes to wildflower meadows and sunshine dappling snow-capped, craggy peaks, Mount Robson Provincial Park can be enjoyed during different seasons. In 2024, Mount Robson received about 170,000 visitors (via BC Parks), compared to Banff's 4.2 million the same year, making it a significantly less congested option.