The Largest National Park In Canada's Rocky Mountains Brims With Vibrant Blue Lakes, Beauty, And Wildlife
Just north of a Canadian national park famous for its blue waters sits Jasper National Park — the largest national park in the Canadian Rockies. Much like its neighbor, Jasper is home to pristine blue lakes and an unimaginable number of hiking trails, which has turned it into an iconic destination for all sorts of outdoor enthusiasts. It also happens to be the second largest Dark Sky Preserve in the entire world, granting otherworldly views of the night sky that you can't find in many other places.
Jasper consumes over 4,300 square miles of the Canadian Rockies. Within its boundaries, you'll find endless wildlife and natural beauty, along with miles of trails and a chance to take the scenic drive down Icefields Parkway. That means everyone can enjoy the one-of-a-kind landscape, even if you're not interested in venturing far from the road. From the Jasper SkyTram and Maligne Lake to the Athabasca Glacier and a quaint mountain town, Jasper offers plenty of ways to enjoy the untamed wilderness of the Canadian Rockies.
To get here, you should consider flying into Edmonton, a nearby Alberta city often considered the gateway to Jasper National Park, as it's just a few hours east. You can then grab lodging in the town of Jasper, which puts you right next to the park. It's also a great place to go skiing without the crowds found at Banff. If you do decide to visit in the winter, note that some restaurants, seasonal roads, and other attractions may be closed.
The best sightseeing in Jasper National Park
Part of what makes Jasper so incredible for visitors is the wealth of ways to experience its beauty. Many folks like to simply travel down Icefields Parkway — a 140-mile road that cruises alongside soaring mountains, sky-blue lakes, and glacier fields. It rolls through both Jasper National Park and Banff National Park, making it the perfect way to enjoy two of Canada's best outdoor destinations.
A truly unique way to see Jasper is from the SkyTram. It climbs to an elevation of over 7,400 feet to give riders an aerial perspective of the park. The ride also takes you to a series of hiking trails, including the Summit Trail for Whistlers Mountain at an elevation just shy of 8,100 feet. You can't ride the tram in the winter, so consider planning a summer vacation if you're interested.
Of course, old-fashioned hiking is still one of the best ways to experience Jasper National Park. Maligne Lake is a popular destination, and while there's a parking lot and plenty of viewpoints just off the pavement, you can get a better perspective by taking the 4-mile hike up to the Maligne Lake Viewpoint. The trail climbs over 2,000 feet (so it's best for experienced hikers), but no doubt it's worth the effort. Alternatively, you can check out Athabasca Glacier from a distance via the short Toe of the Glacier trail or sign up for a paid tour that lets you trek across its surface.
Planning your trip to Jasper National Park
If you're looking to spend most of your time in Canada at Jasper National Park, it makes sense to stay in the nearby town of Jasper. Not only does it have an adorable downtown featuring an eclectic mix of stone and wood buildings, but you'll also find plenty of excellent hotels and restaurants in the area. One of the best-reviewed hotels on TripAdvisor is The Crimson. Offering clean, no-frills accommodations, it puts you at the heart of downtown and minutes from the national park.
Pyramid Lake Lodge is a more remote option, but it's just steps from the picturesque Pyramid Lake and Pyramid Island. The rustic lodge features all your basic creature comforts, and its cozy cabin vibes are a perfect match for the Canadian Rockies. If you're more interested in camping, there are plenty of campgrounds within Jasper National Park. These fill up incredibly fast, so be sure to plan ahead.
Most of the best restaurants are in downtown Jasper, but The View at Maligne Lake is an elegant option if you don't want to leave the park. Along with innovative dishes and local ingredients, its patio offers water views and is surrounded by the Rockies. Back in town, The Raven Bistro is a chic eatery serving Mediterranean fusion dishes in an upscale environment. There's no wrong time to visit Jasper National Park, but note that some amenities close in the winter, and snowy weather can make travel more difficult.