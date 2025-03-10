The Largest National Park In Canada's Rocky Mountains Brims With Vibrant Blue Lakes, Beauty, And Wildlife

Just north of a Canadian national park famous for its blue waters sits Jasper National Park — the largest national park in the Canadian Rockies. Much like its neighbor, Jasper is home to pristine blue lakes and an unimaginable number of hiking trails, which has turned it into an iconic destination for all sorts of outdoor enthusiasts. It also happens to be the second largest Dark Sky Preserve in the entire world, granting otherworldly views of the night sky that you can't find in many other places.

Jasper consumes over 4,300 square miles of the Canadian Rockies. Within its boundaries, you'll find endless wildlife and natural beauty, along with miles of trails and a chance to take the scenic drive down Icefields Parkway. That means everyone can enjoy the one-of-a-kind landscape, even if you're not interested in venturing far from the road. From the Jasper SkyTram and Maligne Lake to the Athabasca Glacier and a quaint mountain town, Jasper offers plenty of ways to enjoy the untamed wilderness of the Canadian Rockies.

To get here, you should consider flying into Edmonton, a nearby Alberta city often considered the gateway to Jasper National Park, as it's just a few hours east. You can then grab lodging in the town of Jasper, which puts you right next to the park. It's also a great place to go skiing without the crowds found at Banff. If you do decide to visit in the winter, note that some restaurants, seasonal roads, and other attractions may be closed.