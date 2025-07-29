The Most Lake-Filled Country In The World Is A Popular Vacation Destination And Water Lover's Paradise

Canada is a massive and predominantly wild country. Because of this, many of its lakes are fairly obscure, with multiple found in remote regions almost unreachable by traditional methods. But there are some epic choices for any time of the year, regardless of whether you're looking for a chilled-out summer spot or an extreme sports heaven. Wherever you're heading, just ensure you take the right precautions when on the water.

Lake Louise, nestled among the peaks above Banff, is known as Canada's most beautiful lake and unarguably the most famous of them all. The spectacular glacial lake's turquoise waters are world-renowned and have been for well over a century. The lake is a stunning focal point for skiers, hikers, and all outdoor enthusiasts year-round. Because of its glacial origins, the water remains cold, even in the summer. But you'll still find revelers in canoes and kayaks. In winter, the lake is known to freeze, making it an unforgettable place to lace up some ice skates. It's vital to make sure the lake is safe to do so first, so ask around before grabbing your blades. Unfortunately, the temperature also limits the amount of fish that can live in its waters, so don't hold your breath for too many catches.

Less well known is the tremendously unique Manicouagan Reservoir. Located in Central Quebec, the peculiar 40-mile-wide ring-shaped lake was formed at least 214 million years ago when a meteor struck the Earth. The lake itself was helped along by the addition of a dam, which flooded several smaller lakes formed around the perimeter of the crater. Unlike Lake Louise, fish are abundant in these waters. When winter temperatures plummet, it's a surreal destination for snowshoeing and icefishing, while summer is perfect for paddleboarding and canoeing. Don't be fooled into thinking it'll be easy to kayak the whole way round. The crater lake is so big you'd never feel the turns.