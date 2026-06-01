Texas' Two Fastest-Growing Big Cities In 2025 Are Hubs Of Science, Culture, And Culinary Delights

Population growth in Texas is often driven by booming suburbs, with much of the growth occurring outside the city limits of bustling hubs like Austin and Dallas, according to Houston Public Media. But some of the state's largest cities are still growing at a remarkable pace. According to BKV Energy's October 2025 ranking of the fastest-growing cities in Texas, Houston and San Antonio added the most residents between 2023 and 2024, based on U.S. Census Bureau data. Houston grew from 2,346,908 residents in 2023 to 2,390,125 in 2024, adding 43,217 new Houstonians. San Antonio followed with a population increase of 23,945, rising from 1,502,711 residents in 2023 to 1,526,656 in 2024.

Both cities have long been major travel destinations, but the influx of new residents moving underscores their appeal. Between the two, Houston is the more sprawling city, with museums, NASA-adjacent attractions, and a wide-ranging restaurant scene. San Antonio is a little smaller, with a historic downtown, a famous riverfront, Spanish colonial missions, and a food culture formally recognized by UNESCO. Both cities were also listed on Islands' 2024 list of Texas cities earning their first-ever Michelin stars.

Visits to Houston, which has developed without zoning laws, are usually better planned around neighborhoods. That's because its museums, restaurants, parks, and nightlife districts can be spread across a wide metro area. San Antonio, on the other hand, works especially well for a long weekend built around walkable areas such as the River Walk, the Pearl District, and the city's historic center. In both places, a little planning goes a long way for visitors who want to hit the top must-see attractions while also enjoying local food and culture.