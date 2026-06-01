The Largest Lake In Canada's Kananaskis Country Has Scenic Mountain Views, Trails, And Fishing

If you look at a map of Canada, zero in on Alberta, and then trace a line southeast from the city of Calgary, you will soon come across an area known as Kananaskis. Often referred to as "K-country" by locals, this region boasts some of the most stunning scenery in the Canadian Rockies, with dramatic peaks, deep valleys, alpine meadows, fast-flowing rivers, and plenty of lakes. In fact, Kananaskis is home to dozens of deep blue, glacially-fed freshwater bodies, including the region's largest: Spray Lakes Reservoir.

Originally made up of two natural lakes, the reservoir you see today was formed by the construction of two hydroelectric dams in 1950. This created a single lake that snakes along the scenic valley for 13 miles, though it's only a mile wide at its biggest point. Still, it is a relatively deep lake, reaching depths of nearly 200 feet in places.

That said, it's the exceptional scenery — and opportunities for recreation — that really draw people to Spray Lakes Reservoir. The lake is surrounded by rugged mountains crisscrossed by hiking paths that offer exhilarating vistas of the shimmering surface and adjacent countryside. You can also take to the water on a powerboat, kayak, canoe, or paddleboard, while anglers will find hungry trout lurking under the surface that just may be tempted into taking the bait.