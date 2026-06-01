The Largest Lake In Canada's Kananaskis Country Has Scenic Mountain Views, Trails, And Fishing
If you look at a map of Canada, zero in on Alberta, and then trace a line southeast from the city of Calgary, you will soon come across an area known as Kananaskis. Often referred to as "K-country" by locals, this region boasts some of the most stunning scenery in the Canadian Rockies, with dramatic peaks, deep valleys, alpine meadows, fast-flowing rivers, and plenty of lakes. In fact, Kananaskis is home to dozens of deep blue, glacially-fed freshwater bodies, including the region's largest: Spray Lakes Reservoir.
Originally made up of two natural lakes, the reservoir you see today was formed by the construction of two hydroelectric dams in 1950. This created a single lake that snakes along the scenic valley for 13 miles, though it's only a mile wide at its biggest point. Still, it is a relatively deep lake, reaching depths of nearly 200 feet in places.
That said, it's the exceptional scenery — and opportunities for recreation — that really draw people to Spray Lakes Reservoir. The lake is surrounded by rugged mountains crisscrossed by hiking paths that offer exhilarating vistas of the shimmering surface and adjacent countryside. You can also take to the water on a powerboat, kayak, canoe, or paddleboard, while anglers will find hungry trout lurking under the surface that just may be tempted into taking the bait.
Take in views from the trail at Spray Lakes Reservoir
Perhaps the best way to appreciate the unspoiled beauty of Spray Lakes Reservoir is to lace up your shoes and hit one of the hiking trails surrounding it. For something quick with amazing vistas, climb to the top of Little Lougheed, an 8,000-foot outcropping overlooking the lake, while the Tent Ridge Trail is a 7-mile "horseshoe hike" that offers something a bit more substantial. "The Tent Ridge Horseshoe hike is one of my favorite hikes, not just in Kananaskis, but all of Alberta," wrote hiker Cameron on the website The Banff Blog. "It's a stunning loop hike ... tough to beat if you're looking for a quick but moderately difficult hike with simply amazing views."
For those in the mood to do a bit of scrambling, Mt. Nestor, which rises on Spray Lakes Reservoir's west side, makes for a demanding climb that is rewarded with epic views. However, the lake's crown jewel just may be the Three Sisters. This iconic trio of rocky rises gazes out over the Spray Lakes Reservoir's north end, separating it from Canmore, a wildly underrated town surrounded by jagged peaks. "The way the peaks line up against the sky is stunning, especially during sunrise and sunset," raved one reviewer on Google Maps, while another had just this to say: "This place is unreal."
Hook into a lunker at Spray Lakes Reservoir
Canada is an angler's dream, with an array of destinations such as Quesnel Lake, a remote gem that's perfect for fishing, mountain views, and peaceful vibes. Spray Lakes Reservoir is no exception, and fishers head there to experience tight lines amongst stellar scenery. The lake is regularly stocked with rainbow trout and is also home to lake trout that feed exclusively on plankton and larvae. There are also plenty of mountain whitefish in the lake, which some fly-fishers consider to be an underrated species due to their size and ability to fight.
For best results at Spray Lakes Reservoir, target fish in the shallows in the spring and fall, right after the ice thaws and comes back for the winter. Smelt works best as bait, as the fish seem to respond to the smell. "During mid summer you'll really need a boat and either troll with a downrigger (what I use) or a heavy jig tipped with smelt," wrote an angler in a discussion about fishing the reservoir on Reddit.
Ice-fishing is also popular at Spray Lakes Reservoir (this is Canada, after all), with lake trout in the 1 to 3-pound range common, though there are monsters weighing in at up to 20 pounds. When it comes to catching them, "Success during hard water season depends on the month. Mid winter they'll be deep," wrote the same local expert on Reddit. "So fish in around 100ft of water and bang your northland jig, glowing jig or little cleo off the bottom a couple times, reel it up a few feet, and wait." For more of Alberta's outdoor majesty, check out Bow Valley Provincial Park, which offers outdoor adventure free from the Banff crowds.