Canada's Second-Deepest Natural Lake Is A Remote Gem Perfect For Fishing, Mountain Views, And Peaceful Vibes

While most everyone who comes to Quesnel Lake is seeking to relax in a pristine natural environment, like other spots in British Columbia (such as the "Salmon Capital of the World"), fishing is the real star of the show. The lake is home to mammoth rainbow, bull, and lake trout — some of which tip the scales at more than 20 pounds — as well as a late summer/early fall fish migration that sees millions of sockeye salmon come into the lake. This all makes for fantastic fishing, especially for those casting a fly line (live bait and barbed hooks are banned in the lake).

The trout grow so numerous and large mainly because they feast on the plentiful eggs the spawning sockeye leave behind. Plus, they can often be found at feeder streams where the salmon congregate. "These creeks offer plenty of food for trout and char species that can be found patrolling the steep shoreline at their entrance," wrote Jordan Oelrich in an article for Fly Fisherman. "Although the largest rainbows in Quesnel Lake primarily feed on juvenile Kokanee salmon, at some times of the year they are stacked at the creek mouths, or cruising just a fly cast away along the lake's dramatically sloped shoreline."

Plenty of fishers camp at one of the numerous recreation sites dotting the lakeshore, though others opt for the comfort and convenience of staying at a lodge. Northern Lights Lodge features soft beds and home-cooked meals in a historic lakefront cabin, along with full fly fishing guide service. The Likely Lodge offers not just rooms to keep you warm and dry, but also a full-service pub with hearty fare and plenty of cold beer.