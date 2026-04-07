Canada's Second-Deepest Natural Lake Is A Remote Gem Perfect For Fishing, Mountain Views, And Peaceful Vibes
Oh Canada! The United States' massive northern neighbor boasts a staggering amount of natural splendor; so much that it's tough to know where to start. This includes rugged coastline, vast forests, wide prairies, and majestic mountains, all of which can be experienced via one of the world's most scenic road trips. If this weren't enough, according to researchers at McGill University (via CBC), who collected data on 1.42 million of the world's lakes, a staggering 62% of 25-acre or larger lakes lie within Canada's boundaries. While it would take a lifetime to even begin to know them, Quesnel Lake is a good place to start.
Nestled in the rugged interior of British Columbia, along the western flank of the Cariboo Mountains, Quesnel Lake is not just a beautiful body of water, but also the second-deepest lake in the country — it reaches depths of up to 1,677 feet. Carved out over several ice ages by retreating glaciers, the lake is actually a fjord filled with water. It now draws outdoor enthusiasts due to its isolation, idyllic mountain backdrop, and excellent angling opportunities. "The scenery here is incredible: there are rugged cedar forests, rocky beaches, and incredible mountain views from several vantage points on the lake," wrote one visitor in a five-star Tripadvisor review. Another remarked, "Great place to camp and fishing is awesome. Find a campsite, they are all nice."
Hook a monster at Quesnel Lake
While most everyone who comes to Quesnel Lake is seeking to relax in a pristine natural environment, like other spots in British Columbia (such as the "Salmon Capital of the World"), fishing is the real star of the show. The lake is home to mammoth rainbow, bull, and lake trout — some of which tip the scales at more than 20 pounds — as well as a late summer/early fall fish migration that sees millions of sockeye salmon come into the lake. This all makes for fantastic fishing, especially for those casting a fly line (live bait and barbed hooks are banned in the lake).
The trout grow so numerous and large mainly because they feast on the plentiful eggs the spawning sockeye leave behind. Plus, they can often be found at feeder streams where the salmon congregate. "These creeks offer plenty of food for trout and char species that can be found patrolling the steep shoreline at their entrance," wrote Jordan Oelrich in an article for Fly Fisherman. "Although the largest rainbows in Quesnel Lake primarily feed on juvenile Kokanee salmon, at some times of the year they are stacked at the creek mouths, or cruising just a fly cast away along the lake's dramatically sloped shoreline."
Plenty of fishers camp at one of the numerous recreation sites dotting the lakeshore, though others opt for the comfort and convenience of staying at a lodge. Northern Lights Lodge features soft beds and home-cooked meals in a historic lakefront cabin, along with full fly fishing guide service. The Likely Lodge offers not just rooms to keep you warm and dry, but also a full-service pub with hearty fare and plenty of cold beer.
Soak up Quesnel Lake's unspoiled surroundings
You don't have to brandish a fishing rod to appreciate what Quesnel Lake has to offer — the area is home to the kind of raw beauty British Columbia is famous for. The lake lies in the western reaches of the Cariboo Mountains and is adjacent to three provincial parks: Wells Gray, Bowron Lake, and Cariboo Mountains. In addition to the deep cool waters of the lake, you can also find cedar rainforests, sandy beaches, sheer rock walls, and a stunning waterfall in Quesnel's East Arm.
Quesnel Lake is also teeming with wildlife. Expect to see birds, such as bald eagles and plenty of waterfowl, as well as mammals, including deer, mountain goats, moose, river otters, and both black bears and grizzlies. The latter are especially active in the early fall when they fatten up on the plentiful sockeye salmon, so exercise caution and always carry bear spray when venturing out.
Perhaps Quesnel Lake's greatest charm is its splendid isloation, which one visitor on Tripadvisor summed up with these words: "This place is a bit off the beaten path, which is why it's such a hidden gem. Very few people come here." While the lake is remote, you can access it via two communities, which sprang up during the Cariboo Gold Rush of the 1860s: Horsefly in the south, or Likely in the north. The drive from Vancouver to Quesnel Lake takes at least seven to eight hours, though you can also fly into the town of Prince George and rent a car there; the lake lies about four and a half hours to the south. For more of British Columbia's natural splendor, check out this dreamy adventure island with diving, surfing, trails, and rainforests.