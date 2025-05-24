Canada's Wildly Underrated Town Surrounded By Jagged Peaks And Tranquil Waters Offers Surreal Scenery

Alberta, Canada, has long been known for its unbelievably vibrant blue gatorade-colored hues and jagged peaks. Folks from across the world flock to Banff and Jasper National Parks hoping to lay their eyes on friendly moose, horny elks, and Canada's stunning natural beauty. While the area's appeal is it's nature, it's very important to pick the proper town to serve as a home base during your visit. I've visited Alberta several times, staying in resorts, campgrounds, and apartment rentals across the province. I keep going back partly because of the incredible nature, and partly because Alberta is home to my favorite town in all of Canada: Canmore, right outside the gates of Banff National Park.

Canmore has it all; it's flanked by sheer rocky mountain majesty, it's a seven-minute drive to the gates of Banff National Park, and it feels like a real town instead of a tourist trap. It feels like that because it is. Canmore has a larger full-time population than any other community in the Alberta Rocky Mountains. With that population comes better restaurant options, sweeter thrift scores, and a downtown full of parks and galleries perfect for a layday.

About an hour from the Calgary airport, Canmore quietly offers everything you'd hope to find in Banff with fewer stores selling cheesy T-shirts. This town could've turned itself into a souvenir stand with a mountain view, but it didn't. Instead, Canmore developed a sustainable tourism scene that focuses on cutting carbon emissions, supporting Indigenous communities, boosting small businesses, and protecting the environment that makes it pop.