Tucked Near The Michigan Border Is A Cozy Wisconsin Town With Restaurants, Outdoor Fun, And A Local Museum

Amberg sits about 75 miles north of Green Bay, an affordable city famous for entertainment (and an all-conquering football team). The town was established in the 1800s as a hub for logging, farming, and granite quarries, and today is home to just under 700 people. Situated right off Highway 141, Amberg is definitely a "blink and you might miss it" kind of place, but that surely adds to its charm.

To get a taste of the town's unique history, stop by the Amberg History Museum. Along with the original Town Hall, his complex houses a number of exhibits, including railroad artifacts, logging equipment, a blacksmith shop, a quarry exhibition, and more. "Amazing museum put together by dedicated individuals of the area preserving the history of rural Wisconsin citizens," wrote one visitor on Google Reviews, while another remarked, "This is a very nicely presented collection of local history."

When it comes to food, Amberg has also got you covered. G&G Diner features hearty, homemade American fare (including lemon and blueberry pancakes) so good that it draws people from far and wide. "When you want good ole down home cooking you drive to where you know it's guaranteed," wrote this satisfied customer on Google Maps. "I live almost 2 hours south of G&G Diner but I've made the trip many times just for the food." If you find yourself a bit thirsty, you can also stop into the Amburg Pub, which conveniently sits right next door to G&G Diner. This no-nonsense watering serves cold beer and pizza and is known for its friendly, fun vibes. The pub also sometimes hosts live music, so don't be surprised if a band plugs in and starts kicking out the jams.