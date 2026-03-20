Wisconsin's 5 Best Destinations For A Secluded Getaway, According To Reddit

When your ideal vacation looks like a cozy cabin on a lake nestled deep in the pine forest, Wisconsin may be calling your name. While it has plenty of cheese and beer, along with bustling cities like Madison and Milwaukee, the state is also home to more than 15,000 lakes (move over, Minnesota!) and 16 million acres of lush forests.

If you're looking to get away from it all, Wisconsin's definitely got you covered. With so many beautiful regions and charming small towns scattered across the state, how does one decide in what direction to point their compass? To make narrowing down your choices a little easier, Islands did some Reddit research to identify five of the top destinations in Wisconsin for a secluded getaway.

In the end, the top five — ranked from best to fifth best — are the Apostle Islands, followed by the towns of Bayfield, Cable, Eagle River, and Hayward. Unsurprisingly, these destinations are all clustered in the northern part of the state, where forests and wild nature are abundant, major cities and suburbs are hundreds of miles away, and even small towns are few and far between. These areas also offer opportunities for both cabin stays and camping, along with plenty of nature-oriented activities like hiking, boating, fishing, and more.