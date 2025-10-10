Wisconsin's Secret Island Destination Is A Midwest Gem With Scenic Lake Views And A Charming Lodge

With two of its borders lapped by the shores of the Great Lakes, most of the well-known islands in Wisconsin are located at the fringes of the state, like Madeline Island, with its Lake Superior shoreline trails and beach boardwalk. The state has countless smaller lakes sprinkled more inland, though, where you'll find various scenic, little-known islands perfect for a stress-free getaway. These are the kinds of spots that host rustic resorts and calm waters for summer recreation.

Unfortunately, many of them are privately owned and don't accept visitors. Stout's Island on Red Cedar Lake is also privately owned, except in this case, vacationers are welcomed. That's because the owner of the island is a historic lakeside resort, Stout's Island Lodge, where booking a stay means unlocking access to this peaceful island escape in the Northwoods.

Many rural Wisconsin lodges try to imitate a version of Gilded Age America without the historical backbone, but Stout's Island Lodge is a genuine piece of old-fashioned charm that's over a century old. It was built between 1909 and 1911 by the wealthy Stout family as a private summer estate called the "Island of Happy Days," which has since been listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Today, the island lodge is a gateway for guests to enjoy a wealth of activities, including fishing, hiking, kayaking, and croquet. The 12-acre island's pines and shoreline trails provide excellent scenery, while the estate's on-site restaurant, specializing in regional Midwestern cuisine, will keep you well-fed.