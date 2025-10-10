Wisconsin's Secret Island Destination Is A Midwest Gem With Scenic Lake Views And A Charming Lodge
With two of its borders lapped by the shores of the Great Lakes, most of the well-known islands in Wisconsin are located at the fringes of the state, like Madeline Island, with its Lake Superior shoreline trails and beach boardwalk. The state has countless smaller lakes sprinkled more inland, though, where you'll find various scenic, little-known islands perfect for a stress-free getaway. These are the kinds of spots that host rustic resorts and calm waters for summer recreation.
Unfortunately, many of them are privately owned and don't accept visitors. Stout's Island on Red Cedar Lake is also privately owned, except in this case, vacationers are welcomed. That's because the owner of the island is a historic lakeside resort, Stout's Island Lodge, where booking a stay means unlocking access to this peaceful island escape in the Northwoods.
Many rural Wisconsin lodges try to imitate a version of Gilded Age America without the historical backbone, but Stout's Island Lodge is a genuine piece of old-fashioned charm that's over a century old. It was built between 1909 and 1911 by the wealthy Stout family as a private summer estate called the "Island of Happy Days," which has since been listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Today, the island lodge is a gateway for guests to enjoy a wealth of activities, including fishing, hiking, kayaking, and croquet. The 12-acre island's pines and shoreline trails provide excellent scenery, while the estate's on-site restaurant, specializing in regional Midwestern cuisine, will keep you well-fed.
What to expect from a stay at Stout's Island Lodge
There are a couple of ways to reach Stout's Island Lodge. However, they all culminate in taking a ferry across the lake to get to the island itself, so you'll have to leave your vehicles at the mainland parking lot. A small airport called Rice Lake Regional Airport (only a 25-minute drive from the parking lot) accepts private airplanes and limited commercial flights. For more flight options, you can arrive at Chippewa Valley Regional Airport (which has connections to Chicago) and then drive an hour and 10 minutes to the lodge's parking lot.
As the ferry pulls up to the island, you might be surprised to find that, despite its historic grandeur, the lodge blends gently into the land. Though it spans 10 buildings, the lodge was designed by architect Arthur Heun to be low-lying and integrated into nature. Architecturally, it's an elegant cedar-built estate in the Adirondack style, with touches of eclectic details like ornamental trusswork and a split-cobble bell tower.
The Stout's Island Lodge comprises several cabins with guest rooms, plus a boathouse and rentable venue called the Ice House, all connected with ornamental walking paths. The rooms maintain the lodge's rustic feel, with exposed logs, high ceilings. Many even have fireplaces and screened porches. Rates range from under $150 to over $300 a night, so the price tag determines the size of your room, the amenities, and the quality of the view. At the higher end, for example, there's the Allison 1 room, which has two beds plus a sleeper sofa, a wood-burning fireplace, a porch, and windows overlooking the lake. A more budget-friendly option is the East Wing 1 room – though smaller, the room still includes its own bathroom, a sitting area, and useful amenities like a mini refrigerator.
Activities around Stout's Island
One of the main draws of Stout's Island Lodge is that it gives you access to wonderful island activities, centered on the area's beautiful scenery and sense of calm. Hikers will find a lovely trail that circles the island's perimeter, then connects to a footbridge that crosses to the adjacent East Island, which is devoid of any buildings and allows for quieter wandering.
Adirondack chairs are placed around the islands for birdwatching and lakeside reading. At the south side of Stout's Island, you can walk through a labyrinth of trails for a reflective break. The south side also has a swimming dock that projects out to an area reserved for swimmers. Paddlers will find a water sports area on the island's west side, which provides free kayaks, canoes, and safety equipment for you to take out onto the lake.
Indoors, guests can play billiards in the boathouse, leaf through books in the Great Room's library, or watch movies in the Game Room. Meanwhile, the Stout's Island Lodge Restaurant will satisfy your appetite in a room with stunning lake views. Continental breakfast is offered free of charge each morning, while lunch and dinner menus are priced separately. The menu varies by season but generally draws from Midwest recipes and Indigenous ingredients. Of course, during your stay, you could also explore the Red Cedar Lake's surrounding towns and their restaurants, such as Hayward, a Wisconsin fishing and ATV haven, which is only a 40-minute drive away.