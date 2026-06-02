Forget Theodore Roosevelt National Park, North Dakota's Unsung Lake State Park Has World-Class Fishing
When speaking of breathtaking nature and outdoor activities in North Dakota, Theodore Roosevelt National Park can rightfully take up a lot of oxygen. Beyond that, most outsiders might be hard-pressed to name another North Dakota park. But if you're seeking a scenic retreat into nature, Lake Metigoshe State Park needs to be on your radar. This beloved gem in the Peace Garden State derives its name from "Metigoshe Washegum," which means "clear lake surrounded by oak trees" in the Chippewa language. Nestled in the north of the state and stretching all the way to the Canadian border, part of what makes this destination so special is that it defies the "rolling plains" presumption about the state's landscapes.
Adding variety to the miles of North Dakota's prairie, the park sits amongst the Turtle Mountains and hugs Lake Metigoshe. Large and abstract-shaped, the lake reaches up into Manitoba, and the park sits on its eastern shore, but encompasses other inland lakes and many acres of wilderness. It's rugged and remote, three hours north of Bismarck, the state capital. Being so far from national hubs, getting there takes a bit of dedication, but the world-class natural beauty, seclusion, and outdoor options make up for any distance traveled.
This unsung North Dakota state park is ideal for a weekend camping trip in a tent, RV, or on-site cabins. Days could be spent exploring the 13 miles of multipurpose trails, renting kayaks for a peaceful cruise on the lake, or trying to reel in a walleye. In the evening, cook a deliciously simple campsite dinner and then sit around the fire under star-filled, open North Dakota night skies.
Fishing and enjoying the water at Lake Metigoshe State Park
With a name like Lake Metigoshe State Park, water vibes are naturally going to play a central role in the park experience. The lake is a large 1,880-acre body of water, with a maximum depth of 23 feet. That size and depth, in combination with the remoteness of the area, mean it's top-notch fishing with sizable catch. Anglers with fishing gear that can go on vacation could cast lines from shore or one of the four fishing docks for northern pike, walleye, yellow perch, and more. If you've got a vessel, there's a boat ramp so you can set off right from the park, or you can fish the middle of Lake Metigoshe by renting a kayak, canoe, or even a pontoon from the park.
Of course, visitors can also rent a kayak or canoe to gently paddle the 30+ miles of tree-lined shore. The park offers single or double kayaks and classic canoes, which can all be rented for a half or full day, and it also has stand-up paddleboards. Paddling the water's edge is a wonderful way to get a different perspective of the forest, and the silky quiet approach of a coasting kayak makes it great for wildlife watching, although there's a terrifying reason you should avoid kayaking too close to trees.
There's also a 2-mile "canoe trail" on the lake that guides rowers through vibrant wetlands and beautiful corners of the crazily-shaped lake. On hot summer days with the sun beating down, there's a sandy beach at the park as well. It's perfect for those who want to relax for the day by the water, enjoy the swimming area, and maybe have lunch at the picnic tables.
Camping, hiking, and making the most of a visit to Lake Metigoshe
Squeezing the most out of Lake Metigoshe State Park means staying for a couple of days. The overnight options at the park are surprisingly varied and high-quality. There are multiple tucked-away and fully equipped lodges with WiFi that sleep up to eight people, more rustic cabins, and even a lakeside yurt — many cabins are located right off hiking trails. Campers also have a variety of options at the multiple campgrounds, featuring 84 total campsites with electricity and water, as well as three larger group campsites. For a more rugged experience, there are also 39 primitive sites scattered throughout the park.
As a modern and expansive state park with a variety of natural environments, Lake Metigoshe State Park has 13 miles of trails for visitors to enjoy. The Old Oak Nature Trail was the first National Recreation Trail in the entire state and is a 3-mile self-guided interpretive trail. Beyond that, there are around 10 multi-use trails through the tall trees, across meadows, and winding through wetlands that are divided into east and west sections. They're open for hiking, biking, and with some luck, you might catch a glimpse of a mighty northern moose.
Even in winter, Lake Metigoshe State Park is a premier outdoor destination. The miles of trails easily transition into snowshoeing or cross-country skiing paths, and the park rents all types of winter equipment. Trails like the Eagle Loop out onto a peninsula are casual and fun hikes in the snow. While this state park might be a bit out there geographically, it's not that far from civilization if you need camping or hiking supplies. Just 15 miles south is Bottineau, North Dakota's "Four-Seasons Playground" and an underrated city full of unique attractions.