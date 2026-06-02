Forget Theodore Roosevelt National Park, North Dakota's Unsung Lake State Park Has World-Class Fishing

When speaking of breathtaking nature and outdoor activities in North Dakota, Theodore Roosevelt National Park can rightfully take up a lot of oxygen. Beyond that, most outsiders might be hard-pressed to name another North Dakota park. But if you're seeking a scenic retreat into nature, Lake Metigoshe State Park needs to be on your radar. This beloved gem in the Peace Garden State derives its name from "Metigoshe Washegum," which means "clear lake surrounded by oak trees" in the Chippewa language. Nestled in the north of the state and stretching all the way to the Canadian border, part of what makes this destination so special is that it defies the "rolling plains" presumption about the state's landscapes.

Adding variety to the miles of North Dakota's prairie, the park sits amongst the Turtle Mountains and hugs Lake Metigoshe. Large and abstract-shaped, the lake reaches up into Manitoba, and the park sits on its eastern shore, but encompasses other inland lakes and many acres of wilderness. It's rugged and remote, three hours north of Bismarck, the state capital. Being so far from national hubs, getting there takes a bit of dedication, but the world-class natural beauty, seclusion, and outdoor options make up for any distance traveled.

This unsung North Dakota state park is ideal for a weekend camping trip in a tent, RV, or on-site cabins. Days could be spent exploring the 13 miles of multipurpose trails, renting kayaks for a peaceful cruise on the lake, or trying to reel in a walleye. In the evening, cook a deliciously simple campsite dinner and then sit around the fire under star-filled, open North Dakota night skies.