The Terrifying Reason You Should Avoid Kayaking Too Close To Trees When You're Out On The Water

When compared to other water activities, kayaking is more on the relaxing side and is generally considered a safe sport as long as certain precautions are taken into consideration. These precautions depend on where you decide to take your kayak, and you should always know the crucial difference between taking a kayak on an adventure in fresh water and the open ocean. Very often, when you're kayaking on a river, you will have trees on either side of the water, and if you're not too experienced or informed, you might think it harmless to drift close to either side and be near them. This, however, might prove to be a costly mistake.

As one kayaker found out the hard way — and as many more people learned by watching the video on Reddit and The Weather Channel — being too close to a tree while kayaking can summon a swarm of bugs that might be using it for shelter. The kayaker who was enjoying his time in Wisconsin in 2020 playfully hit the tree with his paddle, and a large swarm of bugs immediately engulfed him, consequently sending him into a panicked state. If the wrong type of bugs were in the trees — a beehive or wasp nest, for example — this arrogant mistake could've been fatal.