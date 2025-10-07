The Terrifying Reason You Should Avoid Kayaking Too Close To Trees When You're Out On The Water
When compared to other water activities, kayaking is more on the relaxing side and is generally considered a safe sport as long as certain precautions are taken into consideration. These precautions depend on where you decide to take your kayak, and you should always know the crucial difference between taking a kayak on an adventure in fresh water and the open ocean. Very often, when you're kayaking on a river, you will have trees on either side of the water, and if you're not too experienced or informed, you might think it harmless to drift close to either side and be near them. This, however, might prove to be a costly mistake.
As one kayaker found out the hard way — and as many more people learned by watching the video on Reddit and The Weather Channel — being too close to a tree while kayaking can summon a swarm of bugs that might be using it for shelter. The kayaker who was enjoying his time in Wisconsin in 2020 playfully hit the tree with his paddle, and a large swarm of bugs immediately engulfed him, consequently sending him into a panicked state. If the wrong type of bugs were in the trees — a beehive or wasp nest, for example — this arrogant mistake could've been fatal.
Kayaking close to trees can unleash swarms of bugs
While kayaking in the open ocean or sea has its own specific safety precautions, if you're taking your kayak out on a river or a lake, like this stunning California alpine lake surrounded by scenic forest views, or one of Oregon's most peaceful river destinations for kayaking and admiring scenic beauty, then staying away from trees should be at the top of your priority list.
When the kayaker hits the tree branch with his paddle, a swarm of what Reddit users speculate are mayflies immediately surrounds him. Mayflies are common bugs in freshwater bodies, and they typically hatch in the summer by the hundreds. Because they feed on algae and plants, you can easily encounter them while kayaking. Although they are not dangerous, a swarm of a few hundred can easily destabilize and overwhelm you.
Staying away from live trees is just one of the many safety precautions you should keep in mind while kayaking. Other notable factors include weather conditions, currents and tides, wildlife encounters, equipment maintenance, and — back on the subject of vegetation — submerged logs and fallen trees.