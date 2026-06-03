Between Dayton And Indy Is A Scenic State Park With Lake Fun, Camping, And Miles Of Trails

Although the American Midwest is lacking in coastal shores, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the water when you're visiting "flyover country." Sure, the Great Lakes may get all of the attention, but smaller lakes can often be just as entertaining and certainly less crowded, depending on where you go. If you're looking to visit Indiana, close to the Ohio border, you'll run into Liberty, a friendly town near a scenic state park. While the town itself is charming, the park is perfect for outdoor lakeside fun.

Whitewater Memorial State Park encompasses the 200-acre Whitewater Lake and borders the massive Brookville Reservoir, so you technically get two bodies of water in one outing. There are even cabins you can reserve next to the reservoir, just in case you want to explore as much of the area as possible. According to reviews, they're a quiet and peaceful way to enjoy the scenery. "We were looking for a good, relaxing place... and this place definitely fit," reads a Google review. "It was relaxing, peaceful, and out of the way of noise and chaos."

Overall, the park is ideal for day trips or weekend stays, as you can enjoy miles of hiking trails, swimming, boating, and fishing. Plus, since it's relatively close to major cities (just over an hour from Dayton and an hour and 40 minutes from Indianapolis), it's easy to incorporate into any travel plans, whether you're planning a road trip or just wanting to bask in quiet scenery.