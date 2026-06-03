Between Dayton And Indy Is A Scenic State Park With Lake Fun, Camping, And Miles Of Trails
Although the American Midwest is lacking in coastal shores, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the water when you're visiting "flyover country." Sure, the Great Lakes may get all of the attention, but smaller lakes can often be just as entertaining and certainly less crowded, depending on where you go. If you're looking to visit Indiana, close to the Ohio border, you'll run into Liberty, a friendly town near a scenic state park. While the town itself is charming, the park is perfect for outdoor lakeside fun.
Whitewater Memorial State Park encompasses the 200-acre Whitewater Lake and borders the massive Brookville Reservoir, so you technically get two bodies of water in one outing. There are even cabins you can reserve next to the reservoir, just in case you want to explore as much of the area as possible. According to reviews, they're a quiet and peaceful way to enjoy the scenery. "We were looking for a good, relaxing place... and this place definitely fit," reads a Google review. "It was relaxing, peaceful, and out of the way of noise and chaos."
Overall, the park is ideal for day trips or weekend stays, as you can enjoy miles of hiking trails, swimming, boating, and fishing. Plus, since it's relatively close to major cities (just over an hour from Dayton and an hour and 40 minutes from Indianapolis), it's easy to incorporate into any travel plans, whether you're planning a road trip or just wanting to bask in quiet scenery.
Enjoying the water at Whitewater Memorial State Park
As the name suggests, this park was created as a memorial to the men and women who served in World War II. Local county governments came together to buy the land, and the park officially opened in 1949. Not only does the park's entrance sign illustrate this point, but there's a wooden sculpture commemorating veterans and their sacrifices.
One of the best ways to enjoy the lakes in and around the park is by boat. Whitewater Lake, the smaller of the two, is only open to non-motorized or electric boats. If you don't happen to have your own canoe, rowboat, or kayak, you can rent one on-site. There is a boat launch just off the main road, making it easy to get in and out of the lake. Alternatively, you can take motorized boats onto the Brookville Reservoir from the Silver Creek Boat Ramp. Brookville spans over 5,200 acres, which is why it's known as Indiana's "Outdoor Recreation Destination."
Both lakes are also perfect for fishing. At Whitewater, you can catch largemouth bass, crappie, bluegill, walleye, and channel catfish. Because Brookville is so much larger, you can also find trout, carp, and other species. Best of all, ice fishing is allowed when the water freezes over, so feel free to plan an angling vacation whenever you like. But if you're not trying to fish, you can relax at the beach and just go swimming.
Planning your trip to Whitewater Memorial State Park
Although Whitewater Memorial is between Dayton and Indianapolis, the closest major airport is actually next to the affordable, entertaining Midwest city of Cincinnati. So, depending on your travel plans, you may want to explore some of the big city before heading out to the wilderness. The park is just about an hour and 15 minutes from the airport.
As far as camping goes, there are plenty of sites available, whether you're planning to stay in a tent or an RV. There are 236 sites with electrical hookups and 45 non-electric options, as well as a dump station on-site. If you want to bring your horse along, there is a horsemen's campground with 37 primitive sites so you can really rough it during your stay. There are also 9 miles of equestrian trails throughout the park for you to explore. As we mentioned, you can also book a cabin stay next to the Brookville Reservoir if you prefer something a bit more comfortable. They come with beds, kitchens, and electric heating, although you must bring your own linens and towels for the bathrooms.
While the lake is the primary attraction of this park, Whitewater Memorial also has five unique trails (not including the bridle trails). The shortest is the Cattail Alley Trail, which takes you next to the beach and features acres of cattails, which may be hiding birds and other wildlife. The longest is the Lakeshore Trail at 2.7 miles, which takes you around the western shoreline of Whitewater Lake. All of the trails are moderate difficulty, so it's best to wear comfortable shoes and dress appropriately.