Between Cincinnati And Fort Wayne Is Indiana's Friendly Town Near A Scenic Lake Park That Is Perfect For Camping

Fort Wayne is an underrated city with a low cost of living, and Cincinnati has dreamy, historic districts that brim with romantic Bohemian charm, but some of the smaller hubs that lie right between the two can easily fly under the radar. If you want that classic Midwestern experience combined with vast natural beauty and fantastic camping opportunities, you'll have to look beyond the big cities and add Liberty, Indiana, to your bucket list. With its lakeside scenery and close-knit feel, the friendly town can make for a fantastic, peaceful weekend getaway. Liberty's proximity to Whitewater Memorial State Park and Brookville Lake is just the cherry on top.

Don't let the town's humble size (less than 0.8 square miles and under 2,000 residents) fool you into thinking this is a remote, unreachable area. U.S. Route 27 and State Roads 44 and 101 run straight through town, so you can easily drive in from all the nearby hotspots. Cincinnati is just a little over an hour away, and so is Dayton. Fort Wayne is a bit farther away at more than two hours, but it's still well within driving distance. For most of the visitors flying into town, Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport would be the most convenient choice. It's about 63 miles away and is the perfect entryway for those who want to keep their transfers short. You'll probably have to drive yourself or get a taxi to get into town, though, since public transportation options aren't the most convenient. Rentals are usually reasonably priced and perfect for that extra flexibility.