Taking A Trip To Disney World Was So Much Cheaper In The '70s

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It's no secret that it can cost a small fortune to visit Walt Disney World these days. Since Orlando's Magic Kingdom first opened its gates in 1971, the park has drawn millions of visitors and continued adding new attractions and new parks, capturing generations with quintessential storytelling magic. For many fans, the Mouse reigns supreme, but for others, Disney parks' rising costs have become prohibitive. As economic inflation continues its upward trajectory, many travelers have been forced to reevaluate travel plans. On Reddit, some have said they don't even mind high costs; they just want to feel like it's worth it. As one user noted, "you have to plan a WDW like a heist to have fun there."

In 2024, TIME Magazine reported that although prices have steadily increased over the years, they'd doubled since 2011, with tickets long outpacing inflation. The New York Times also evaluated rising park costs in 2024, calculating that one day in an Orlando park plus a one-night stay at the Port Orleans Riverside Resort for two adults cost nearly $900, contrasting the same trip for less than $575 in 2017. As of 2026, a single park, single-entry adult ticket to WDW starts at $119 per day.

It wasn't always like this. When Magic Kingdom opened, a single-entry ticket cost just $3.50 for adults and $1 for kids, according to MarketWatch. Adjusted for inflation, an adult ticket to Disney World would cost $28.78 today. However, rides and attractions — 26 of them at the time, including the Haunted Mansion, the Swiss Family Robinson Treehouse, and the Jungle Cruise — cost extra, priced in tiers. Visitors purchased rides à la carte or ticket books, which cost up to $5.75, for use throughout the park. (Ironically, vintage ticket books retail on eBay today for up to hundreds of dollars).