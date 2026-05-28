Florida's First Theme Park Was A Total Bust In The 2000s — Now It's Part Of A Must-Visit Resort For Families

"A theme park in Florida? Groundbreaking," to paraphrase Meryl Streep's character in the 2006 film, "The Devil Wears Prada." After all, the Sunshine State is packed with theme parks: from Disney's multi-magic empire to marine life-centered SeaWorld, these sprawling entertainment venues have become miniature economies and household names. But it wasn't always this way. Back when Mickey Mouse was still little more than a cartoon on a steamboat, Florida's early-20th-century land boom drew hordes of Northerners looking for business opportunities, nightlife, and even a place to evade the law. Dick and Julie Pope, a young couple from the Midwest, opened Cypress Gardens, the state's first theme park, in 1936. For decades, it was one of Florida's hottest tourist destinations, but it also helped spark a trend that perhaps caused its downfall: As more and more theme parks moved in, Cypress Gardens struggled to keep up. It finally shut down in 2009. Today, what's left of Florida's earliest tourist attraction and first commercial theme park exists within Winter Haven's LEGOLAND, which opened in 2011.

In the early 20th century, when Florida was mostly sandy shrubland, mangroves, and pine forests, Dick and Julie Pope made their way to Winter Haven, then a small town several miles outside of Orlando. Inspired by a magazine feature of a man who had made good money charging tourists money for private estate tours, the Popes decided to try something similar. With the help of labor provided by the Depression-era federal work programs, they cultivated 16 acres of canals and swampland surrounding Lake Eloise, transforming the space into a sprawling botanical garden filled with inventive topiaries and carefully landscaped paths through picture-perfect spots among thousands of flowers from all over the globe. When the park opened, admission cost just 25 cents.