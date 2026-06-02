Colorado's New Hotel Opening In June 2026 Is An Aspen Boutique With Mountain-View Suites And A Buzzy Restaurant
Snugly tucked at the base of 11,200-foot tall Aspen Mountain, Aspen has long been a bastion of historic charm, outdoor adventure, and alpine-inspired glamour. This June, the luxury quotient of this glittery Colorado ski town rises again with the opening of the White Elephant Aspen, an exclusive boutique retreat on Aspen's West Main Street.
In the shadow of Aspen's renowned peaks, which draw visitors year-round, this chic newcomer reflects its surroundings with refined mountain-inspired interiors. The lobby features charcoal-hued walls offset by plush ivory furnishings, minimalist light fixtures, mountain photography, and a desk flanked by two bronze elephants, a nod to the hotel's namesake. The entire hotel also doubles as an art gallery as a curated 125-piece art collection — including both abstract and landscape art — is displayed throughout the public spaces and rooms. As a contrast to some of Aspen's larger luxury resorts, the White Elephant Aspen was designed on an intimate scale with just 54 rooms and suites, which ensures plenty of privacy and a residence-style ambiance. Many of the suites have grand mountain views and cozy living areas with fireplaces and full kitchens.
While the hotel rooms are quiet hideaways, the on-site restaurant LoLa 41°, and its speakeasy-inspired bar, will be buzzy spots that draw both hotel guests and locals for its Asian-Mediterranean fusion cuisine. The pet-friendly resort will also offer amenities such as a pampering ski lounge, a pet concierge, and an outdoor swimming pool, while just steps away are all of Aspen's treasures, from world-class skiing and hiking to designer shopping and fine dining.
Staying and dining at the White Elephant Aspen
The White Elephant Aspen's 54 accommodations range from the spacious King Rooms, which are neutral-hued cocoons decorated with leather headboards and contemporary art, to the sprawling multi-bedroom suites that promise mountain panoramas. Families and groups seeking plenty of space should book the West End Suite, a three-bedroom suite that's perfect for entertaining with a full kitchen, gracious dining room, and doors to the balcony from each room.
The ultimate accommodation is the impressive Ajax Penthouse, which crowns the hotel. This nearly 1,600-square-foot suite boasts a wraparound balcony dotted with seating areas, a firepit, and loungers overlooking Aspen Mountain. The expansive terrace is accessible from two of the bedrooms as well as from the open-layout living area, which is anchored by a sleek fireplace, elegant dining table, and a kitchen designed with wood cabinets and a marble island. The penthouse's three bedrooms are sanctuaries where you can wake up to dreamy views of the forested mountains.
The White Elephant Aspen's restaurant, LoLa 41°, is poised to be a sophisticated new addition to Aspen's already legendary dining scene. Lola will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner in a chic dining room with dark recessed ceilings, red velvet banquettes, and contemporary art installed on the walls. The eclectic and globally-inspired menu encourages shareable appetizers, such as Szechuan baby back ribs, Cantonese lettuce wraps, sushi rolls, or Spanish garlic shrimp, before individual entrees of Indochine fried rice, Korean bulgogi, and steak frites. After a delicious dinner, venture to the 41 Below bar for a nightcap. In this glamorous watering hole you can sip on LoLa's signature cocktails, such as the Funky 41 with cucumber vodka and sake or the Alpenglow, a bourbon-based concoction.
Amenities and adventures at the White Elephant Aspen
The White Elephant Aspen is a luxe base for exploring all of Aspen's outdoor attractions, but there are also plenty of reasons to stay put. The hotel is anchored around a central courtyard with an outdoor swimming pool for summertime swims, and hot tubs that invite post-ski soaks. Guests who want to keep up their exercise regimen can hit the 24-hour fitness center.
Each winter, many flock to Colorado since it's famed as the state with the absolute best skiing in the U.S. The White Elephant offers complimentary transfers to Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands, and Buttermilk Mountain, as well as an on-site ski lounge with butler service where guests can store equipment. In the summer, there's plenty of hiking and biking nearby. One of the most famous hikes near Aspen is the scenic Maroon Bells, which is the most photographed place in Colorado due to its picturesque lake flanked by the towering Rocky Mountains. While there are miles of mountain biking trails to conquer nearby, the resort also has complimentary bike rentals for cruising around town.
The White Elephant Aspen is set to open on June 15, 2026 at the time of writing. The hotel is just a 10-minute drive from Aspen/Pitkin County Airport, which receives nonstop flights from most U.S. cities, and a 3.5-hour drive from Denver. The hotel is open year-round, but most guests come for ski season, which generally runs between late November and April. Hiking and mountain biking adventures draw visitors during the summer and early fall. As Aspen is America's most expensive vacation destination, this boutique haven has prices to match: Published rates at the White Elephant Aspen start at $1,995 per night.