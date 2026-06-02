Colorado's New Hotel Opening In June 2026 Is An Aspen Boutique With Mountain-View Suites And A Buzzy Restaurant

Snugly tucked at the base of 11,200-foot tall Aspen Mountain, Aspen has long been a bastion of historic charm, outdoor adventure, and alpine-inspired glamour. This June, the luxury quotient of this glittery Colorado ski town rises again with the opening of the White Elephant Aspen, an exclusive boutique retreat on Aspen's West Main Street.

In the shadow of Aspen's renowned peaks, which draw visitors year-round, this chic newcomer reflects its surroundings with refined mountain-inspired interiors. The lobby features charcoal-hued walls offset by plush ivory furnishings, minimalist light fixtures, mountain photography, and a desk flanked by two bronze elephants, a nod to the hotel's namesake. The entire hotel also doubles as an art gallery as a curated 125-piece art collection — including both abstract and landscape art — is displayed throughout the public spaces and rooms. As a contrast to some of Aspen's larger luxury resorts, the White Elephant Aspen was designed on an intimate scale with just 54 rooms and suites, which ensures plenty of privacy and a residence-style ambiance. Many of the suites have grand mountain views and cozy living areas with fireplaces and full kitchens.

While the hotel rooms are quiet hideaways, the on-site restaurant LoLa 41°, and its speakeasy-inspired bar, will be buzzy spots that draw both hotel guests and locals for its Asian-Mediterranean fusion cuisine. The pet-friendly resort will also offer amenities such as a pampering ski lounge, a pet concierge, and an outdoor swimming pool, while just steps away are all of Aspen's treasures, from world-class skiing and hiking to designer shopping and fine dining.