Outside Salt Lake City And Provo Is Utah's Underrated State Park With Quaint Historic Buildings
Utah is home to the "Mighty 5" — five national parks known for red rock vistas, deep canyons, and desert landscapes. Beyond those big-name destinations, Utah has 46 state parks that attract millions of visitors every year, though some remain largely overlooked. One of them is Camp Floyd State Park Museum in Fairfield, about 45 miles south of Salt Lake City and 35 miles west of Provo. Even some Utah residents are unfamiliar with the park today, with only 12,639 recorded visitors in 2025. But when Camp Floyd was established in the 1850s, it was home to what History To Go describes as "the largest concentration of U.S. troops to that time." Visitors can explore restored historic buildings and learn about the history of the former Army post through exhibits and seasonal reenactments.
Camp Floyd played an important part in Utah history in the years before it became a state. At its peak, the camp was home to 3,500 soldiers. It was established as part of the Utah War, a conflict between Mormon settlers and the federal government from 1857 to 1858.
President James Buchanan ordered the troops into the Utah Territory, whose governor at the time was Mormon leader Brigham Young. The federal government opposed several practices associated with the church, including plural marriage. Buchanan wanted to replace Young as governor and quell any Mormon unrest, prompting the deployment of thousands of troops to the territory.
Camp Floyd State Park marks an important time in Utah's history
There was no direct fighting between the Mormons and the troops at Camp Floyd, though the heightened tensions in the region did contribute to the Mountain Meadows Massacre in 1857, when about 120 people traveling in a wagon train to California were killed. The camp certainly made its mark on the region at the time. Mark Twain mentioned it in his semi-autobiographical book "Roughing It," which was inspired by his travels to the American West in the 1860s. The military post existed for only a few years; after the Civil War began in 1861, soldiers stationed there were reassigned elsewhere.
Along with being home to Camp Floyd, this area was a stop for stagecoaches heading west. You can still see the Stagecoach Inn, built by John Carson in 1858. It was known as a reputable place to stay, especially compared to the brothels and saloons of Fairfield's red light district at the time. Just over a century later, the two-story building was restored and furnished with period pieces. Another restored building at the park is the Fairfield District School, a brick schoolhouse built in the late 1890s that remained in use until 1937.
The Pony Express also passed through here. The famous mail delivery route stretched more than 1,800 miles between St. Joseph, Missouri, and Sacramento, California, and operated in the early 1860s. There were 27 stops on the trail in Utah, and you can still see riders in action at Camp Floyd with the Pony Express Re-Ride held every June.
Camp Floyd State Park hosts a range of events
Camp Floyd State Park hosts events throughout the year. On Memorial Day and Labor Day, reenactors take you back to the time when Camp Floyd was an active army post, with tours and weapons demonstrations. In June, the Cowboy Way of Life Festival features cowboy poets, and during the summer, the park partners with the Utah Valley Astronomy Club to host Star Parties at the cemetery. The park's location away from major urban areas makes for a good view of the stars; just make sure to follow these light pollution rules during the event. In October, you can sign up for the Ghosts of Camp Floyd experience and hear tales of those soldiers who have perhaps never left. Then, in December, the Spirit of the Season event features soldier reenactors and a visit from Santa.
While the events can draw small crowds, the relatively low number of visitors to the park each year means you can explore at your leisure without any lines. You're bound to come away from your visit with a deeper understanding of the area's history. As one Tripadvisor reviewer said, "My wife and I were driving around the area and took a wrong turn. Turns out, it was a right turn. We found Camp Floyd museum ... It's a small museum but the history is amazing. Glad we made that wrong turn."
While you're in this part of Utah, Eagle Mountain is another underrated destination with plenty of scenic trails, less than 10 miles away from Camp Floyd. Saratoga Springs is another good spot nearby, around 20 miles away. It's next to Utah Lake and home to one of Utah's best hot spring hikes.