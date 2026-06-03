Outside Salt Lake City And Provo Is Utah's Underrated State Park With Quaint Historic Buildings

Utah is home to the "Mighty 5" — five national parks known for red rock vistas, deep canyons, and desert landscapes. Beyond those big-name destinations, Utah has 46 state parks that attract millions of visitors every year, though some remain largely overlooked. One of them is Camp Floyd State Park Museum in Fairfield, about 45 miles south of Salt Lake City and 35 miles west of Provo. Even some Utah residents are unfamiliar with the park today, with only 12,639 recorded visitors in 2025. But when Camp Floyd was established in the 1850s, it was home to what History To Go describes as "the largest concentration of U.S. troops to that time." Visitors can explore restored historic buildings and learn about the history of the former Army post through exhibits and seasonal reenactments.

Camp Floyd played an important part in Utah history in the years before it became a state. At its peak, the camp was home to 3,500 soldiers. It was established as part of the Utah War, a conflict between Mormon settlers and the federal government from 1857 to 1858.

President James Buchanan ordered the troops into the Utah Territory, whose governor at the time was Mormon leader Brigham Young. The federal government opposed several practices associated with the church, including plural marriage. Buchanan wanted to replace Young as governor and quell any Mormon unrest, prompting the deployment of thousands of troops to the territory.