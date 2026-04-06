Utah's 5 Best Hot Spring Hikes For Rewarding Relaxation And Stunning Views, According To Reviews

Utah is home to some incredible hot spring resorts, like Zion Canyon Hot Springs, a luxurious option for soaking your sore muscles after conquering Zion National Park's enchanting Narrows. Crystal Hot Springs in Honeyville claims to have the highest mineral content of any hot spring in the world, and it resembles a water park, with multiple pools, tubs, and even a hot water slide.

However, if hike-in hot springs surrounded by natural splendor are more your style, we've got you covered. We've scoured review sites to find the most scenic, relaxing hot spring hikes in Utah. From a short stroll over a golden meadow to a dramatic canyon hike with waterfalls, there's something here for every style of outdoor adventurer in every season of the year.

When you do venture out to any natural hot spring, bear in mind a few safety and etiquette rules. Nude bathing is illegal everywhere in Utah, but some hot springs are still treated as clothing-optional by certain visitors. When you whip your phone out to snap a selfie, be aware that other bathers might not appreciate being included in the background, whether in their birthday suit or a swimsuit. You'll also want to know the ways to see if a hot spring is safe to swim in, like testing the water temperature before plunging in to make sure you don't scald yourself.