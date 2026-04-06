Utah's 5 Best Hot Spring Hikes For Rewarding Relaxation And Stunning Views, According To Reviews
Utah is home to some incredible hot spring resorts, like Zion Canyon Hot Springs, a luxurious option for soaking your sore muscles after conquering Zion National Park's enchanting Narrows. Crystal Hot Springs in Honeyville claims to have the highest mineral content of any hot spring in the world, and it resembles a water park, with multiple pools, tubs, and even a hot water slide.
However, if hike-in hot springs surrounded by natural splendor are more your style, we've got you covered. We've scoured review sites to find the most scenic, relaxing hot spring hikes in Utah. From a short stroll over a golden meadow to a dramatic canyon hike with waterfalls, there's something here for every style of outdoor adventurer in every season of the year.
When you do venture out to any natural hot spring, bear in mind a few safety and etiquette rules. Nude bathing is illegal everywhere in Utah, but some hot springs are still treated as clothing-optional by certain visitors. When you whip your phone out to snap a selfie, be aware that other bathers might not appreciate being included in the background, whether in their birthday suit or a swimsuit. You'll also want to know the ways to see if a hot spring is safe to swim in, like testing the water temperature before plunging in to make sure you don't scald yourself.
Fifth Water Hot Springs
The hike to Utah's gorgeous Fifth Water Hot Spring is rightly celebrated by visitors. It features a creek, rock formations, waterfalls, and multiple steamy pools for soaking, and it's just over 70 miles from Salt Lake City. The trail is 4.7 miles out-and-back (per AllTrails). From the Three Forks Trailhead, you'll descend the Fifth Water Hot Springs Trail alongside a rushing creek. This is a well-developed trail with log railings and a footbridge to cross the water. When you start to smell sulfur, you'll know you're getting close.
The hot spring is a series of stepped pools, and one even has a dramatic waterfall cascading into it. The mineral-rich water is a milky robin's-egg blue. Temperatures in the different pools vary, so you can move around to find the one that's just right for you. Because of the pools' proximity to the cold creek, this soak comes with a natural cold plunge option. "You can have a traditional, healing hot spring experience here. You sit in the hot, sweat out some toxins, then get into the cold, completely submerging yourself into the ice cold water," writes one Tripadvisor reviewer. "You will leave rejuvenated and healed."
The hot spring can be reached year-round. In spring, the hills of the canyon are blanketed in wildflowers, and in fall, vivid foliage blazes around you. Summer can bring festive crowds. In winter, you'll have to hike a mile or two further to reach the trailhead, as the road to the parking lot closes due to snow. Microspikes or snowshoes are a good idea if hiking then. The Utah Department of Environmental Quality monitors Fifth Water Hot Springs' water quality periodically, so it's always good to check their website before hitting the trail.
Meadow Hot Springs
The hike to Meadow Hot Springs, one of the best hot springs in the west, is a short trek across a field (per AllTrails), but the setting and scenery are truly jaw-dropping once you arrive. The three natural soaking pools are surrounded by vast, open landscapes, with mountains far off in the distance and a gorgeous expanse of sky above. The largest pool is big enough for family swimming and quite deep. Some visitors even bring snorkel or scuba gear.
"The water is warm, crystal clear, and filled with little fish swimming around. Birds were singing the entire time [...] pure magic," writes one Google reviewer. This is a popular spot that can get crowded, so time your visit accordingly. "We went early morning around 5:30am," writes one reviewer on Tripadvisor. "Sunrise was magical out there."
Meadow Hot Springs is just a few miles off Interstate 15, around 150 miles south of Salt Lake City. The last 5 miles are on an unsigned dirt road, but it's accessible to passenger cars. The hot spring is located on private property, and there is a pay-what-you-wish metal donation box at the trailhead.
Saratoga Hot Springs Trail
Not to be confused with Wyoming's breathtaking Saratoga Springs, Utah's Saratoga Hot Springs is a hidden gem just over 30 miles from Salt Lake City. Located in the town of Saratoga Springs, this enchanting natural hot spring is easy to access, but it can feel wild and remote. "The scene was so pristine that it was hard to believe that I had just passed through a new residential area a few minutes earlier," writes a reviewer on Hot Springers. Best of all, visiting is free.
To get there, it's a leisurely 0.7 mile out-and-back (per AllTrails), near scenic Utah Lake. Starting at Inlet Park, the pretty, partially paved Saratoga Hot Springs Trail offers up beautiful views of the lake on the way to the natural pools. There, you'll soak surrounded by grasses and cattails, with a panoramic view of snow-capped mountains in the distance. The only amenity is a rustic log structure for hanging clothes and towels. If you're feeling brave, you can sprint to the lake for an all-natural cold plunge experience.
Remember, this is nature, not a resort, so you'll want to bring water shoes for the muddy bottom, as well as bug protection in summer. That smell? It's the sulfur that hot spring aficionados seek out for its health benefits. Don't rule out a winter visit, either. "Some icy spots but pretty easy. About 10 people in the spring despite the 25 degree weather," wrote one AllTrails hiker in January. Note that nude bathing is strictly policed here and can get you ticketed with a fine.
Red Hill Hot Springs
Utah's Red Hill Hot Springs, just outside the town of Monroe, is located in a striking setting with sweeping views. Perched high on a dramatic hillside, the hot water travels down a red travertine wall to accumulate in the soaking pools. "Exceptional hot springs, very quiet, almost private," writes one Google reviewer.
You'll climb a pretty steep hill as you head up the short, well-signed trail all the way to the topmost pool. Continue to the hill's summit for breathtaking views of the Sevier Valley, and to see the source of the spring. You can't get too close to the source itself, because it gets so hot that it's fenced off for safety. If you're craving a trek, the surrounding hills are crisscrossed with beautiful trails, so you can easily have an invigorating longer hike before your soak. There's a fire pit, too, so you can stay late, toast marshmallows, and soak under the stars. Overnight camping, however, is prohibited.
Mystic Hot Springs Trail
The hike to Utah's Mystic Hot Springs may be short (a 0.2-mile loop, per AllTrails), but its destination is still unique. Located in Monroe, the same town where you'll find Red Hill Hot Springs, this one combines the regional landscape's natural beauty with some man-made elements. A row of cast-iron bathtubs for two are so overgrown with mineral calcification that they appear molded into the hillside where they sit. The large communal pools have unusual mineral formations as well. Despite all the mineral deposits, these pools don't have the strong sulfur odor common to so many hot springs. Many of the pools have incredible sunset views, and you might see roaming peacocks as you hike in. "Mystic Hot Springs is the perfect unique experience of natural hot springs with a hippie vibe," writes one Google reviewer.
This is the only spring on the list that requires a pass, which costs a little over $28 (at the time of writing) for a two-hour soak. You can also camp on the premises, and there are several renovated vintage buses set up as camping cabins you can rent. Spending the night means you can stay late and stargaze, and there are sometimes acoustic concerts to serenade you while you relax.
The town of Monroe is around 175 miles from Salt Lake City, and it's on the way to Bryce Canyon National Park, around 90 miles further south. Monroe is also just 77 miles west of Capitol Reef National Park. If you happen to be on a hiking tour of Utah's Mighty Five National Parks, a stop in Monroe could be an excellent addition to your trip.
Methodology
We sifted through lists of top hot springs on blogs and review sites to narrow down our list, looking for natural hot springs surrounded by nature and hiking trails. We were looking for hot springs where the quality of the water is rivaled by the view. Unlike California, where many of the top-rated hot spring hikes are described as hard or strenuous (via AllTrails), most of Utah's gems are not far off the beaten path, so you don't have to hike far here to get a blissful, immersive experience.
We also carefully combed through reviews on sites like Google, AllTrails, and Tripadvisor, being careful to send you to the kinds of places we'd add to our own road trip itineraries. Natural hot springs can strike visitors very differently, depending on expectations, and we took that into account. For example, the sulfur smell some reviewers might describe as unpleasant is part of the charm for others who appreciate a high mineral content in their soaking waters. The same goes for the presence (or absence) of nude bathers. Accordingly, we've tried to provide a mix of recommendations to suit all styles and preferences.