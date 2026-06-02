On The New York Border Is Canada's Charming Town With Beaches, Niagara Falls Proximity, And A Historic Fort

While the city of Buffalo, New York, offers one of the prime gateways to the Niagara Falls region on the American side of the border, there's something a little quieter and more charming just opposite on the Canadian side. Enter Fort Erie. Butting up to the northeastern tip of Lake Erie, it's a smaller, more relaxed stepping stone to the bucket-list cataracts with a few other aces up its proverbial sleeve. For example, under 40,000 people call this town home, compared to Buffalo's 274,000.

Fort Erie oozes history. It's an officially designated National Historic Site of Canada, and its namesake structure dates back to the early 1800s. Today, you can go there to unravel stories of major battles during the American Revolution and delve into hands-on exhibits at the adjoining welcome center. On top of that, beaches abound around this town's lakeshore. When the time comes to kick back and take a dip, there are long runs of cotton-tinged sand washed by clear freshwater just down the road.

The closest airports to this historic Niagara town are actually over on the U.S. side of the water. The Buffalo Niagara International Airport is just a touch over a 20-minute drive to the east, while the Niagara Falls International Airport is roughly half an hour drive north. It's easy to cross from one nation to the other, because the Peace Bridge goes straight from Buffalo to Fort Erie itself. Those sticking to the Canada side can cruise down Queen Elizabeth Way from Toronto's big airport in around 1.5 hours.