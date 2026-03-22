Canada's Great Lakes Shore Is 'Ontario's Unofficial Beach Capital' Less Than 2 Hours From Toronto
If you're wondering what else to do on a trip to Niagara Falls besides seeing the waterfalls, there are a couple of options in the Niagara Region of Southern Ontario. Though the region is best known for Niagara Falls, the peninsula also sits on the shores of both Lake Ontario and Lake Erie. Travelers can escape the summer heat at Niagara's South Coast region, often called Ontario's unofficial "beach capital." As the name suggests, the region is on the southern end of the Niagara Peninsula near Lake Erie, Buffalo on the U.S. border, Niagara Falls, and St. Catharines. The South Coast's shores hug Lake Erie, the smallest of the Great Lakes in volume. Though considered the smallest, the lake more than makes up for this by having the longest beach season, according to Ontario Southwest.
Not only has the region been nicknamed the unofficial beach capital, but Visit Niagara has also dubbed this scenic area Niagara's waterfront playground. If you're planning a summer getaway, you'll find beaches dotted along the South Coast. The area covers four destinations: Fort Erie, Port Colborne, Pelham, and Wainfleet. Pelham is located inland, but the other three sit on the shores of Lake Erie. The region's proximity to other top destinations also means it's easy to fit it into your itinerary, and it's around two hours from Toronto.
Discover the beaches of Niagara's South Coast
You'll have several beach options once you're in the South Coast. Fort Erie offers Bay Beach, located in the community of Crystal Beach. This sandy beach is a popular spot for visitors to Fort Erie, with its clear waters, playground, pavilion, and ramp to the beach. There's also Waverly Beach Park. Although this spot is not known for swimming, several scenic waterfront trails run along the shoreline. Trails like the Fort Erie Friendship Recreation Trail, part of the longer Greater Niagara Circle Route, and the Great Lakes Waterfront Trail pass through Waverly Beach, offering views over Lake Erie.
In Port Colborne, Nickel Beach is the go-to spot. With a sandy beach and clear waters, Port Colborne's website says it's great for windsurfing, swimming, and sunbathing. It is also home to a seasonal inflatable water park, Splashtown Niagara. Centennial-Cedar Bay Beach is another option at the 46-acre Centennial Park, located 6 miles outside the center of Port Colborne. Park and beach amenities include two outdoor picnic pavilions, tennis, and volleyball courts.
Further along the shore, you'll find Wainfleet, home to Long Beach Conservation Area. The conservation area includes a sandy beach for swimming and over 200 campsites for overnight stays. It's also popular for fishing, hiking, birdwatching, and wind sports. Wainfleet has two public beaches along Lake Erie, Reebs Bay and Regional Beach, also known as Wainfleet Lake Erie Public Access Beach.
Plan your visit to the South Coast
Though the beaches of the other three communities may draw more of the summer crowd, inland Pelham is still worth a stop while you're in the South Coast. According to Niagara South Coast, the town is one of the oldest communities in Niagara and offers a variety of historical and outdoor attractions. If you're still eager for more beach adventures, St. Catharines, Canada's "Garden City," also has a beach on the shores of Lake Ontario with great views for sunset. Or if you're looking to explore more of the Niagara region, Niagara-on-the-Lake, a less crowded gem outside Niagara Falls, is less than an hour from Pelham.
The South Coast is also pretty accessible, being only about two hours from Toronto. A road trip from Toronto to Niagara Falls is a popular choice, and Destination Ontario even has a road trip itinerary for exploring Toronto and Niagara in the autumn. Once you're at the famed Niagara Falls, it's only about a 20-minute drive to Fort Erie or a 30-minute drive to Pelham. While in the peninsula, it's also possible to get around via the Niagara Transit bus routes, with links to Fort Erie and Port Colborne.