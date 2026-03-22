Canada's Great Lakes Shore Is 'Ontario's Unofficial Beach Capital' Less Than 2 Hours From Toronto

If you're wondering what else to do on a trip to Niagara Falls besides seeing the waterfalls, there are a couple of options in the Niagara Region of Southern Ontario. Though the region is best known for Niagara Falls, the peninsula also sits on the shores of both Lake Ontario and Lake Erie. Travelers can escape the summer heat at Niagara's South Coast region, often called Ontario's unofficial "beach capital." As the name suggests, the region is on the southern end of the Niagara Peninsula near Lake Erie, Buffalo on the U.S. border, Niagara Falls, and St. Catharines. The South Coast's shores hug Lake Erie, the smallest of the Great Lakes in volume. Though considered the smallest, the lake more than makes up for this by having the longest beach season, according to Ontario Southwest.

Not only has the region been nicknamed the unofficial beach capital, but Visit Niagara has also dubbed this scenic area Niagara's waterfront playground. If you're planning a summer getaway, you'll find beaches dotted along the South Coast. The area covers four destinations: Fort Erie, Port Colborne, Pelham, and Wainfleet. Pelham is located inland, but the other three sit on the shores of Lake Erie. The region's proximity to other top destinations also means it's easy to fit it into your itinerary, and it's around two hours from Toronto.