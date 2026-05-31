'The Prettiest Sunday Afternoon Drive In The World' Is This Scenic Road Hugging The Niagara River

The views along the Niagara Parkway are reason enough to plan a trip, but there are also notable towns, parks, and attractions along the route. In addition to seeing thundering waterfalls, there are plenty of things to do around Niagara Falls. The Niagara Falls tourist district — home to restaurants, museums, theme parks, a casino, and more — and the sprawling Queen Victoria Park are worth a visit. Just south of there, the Dufferin Islands offer 10 acres of green space with walking paths and wooden footbridges. It's a great stop for a picnic or stretching your legs.

A short drive north from Niagara Falls is the Whirlpool Rapids Gorge, where the river makes a sharp bend. Visitors can get an aerial view of the churning natural whirlpool from the Whirlpool Aero Car, a suspended cable car that traverses 3,500 feet across the Niagara Gorge. If that's too adventurous, check out the Floral Clock, a working clock made of small plants with a face measuring 40 feet in diameter (pictured above). It's in Queenston, which is about halfway between Niagara Falls and Niagara-on-the-Lake, the parkway's culmination point. Sightseeing around the little Canadian town of Niagara-on-the-Lake, referred to as NOTL by locals, includes sipping the local ice wine at one of the nearly 40 local wineries and exploring the 19th-century architecture that helped earn NOTL its designation as a National Historic Site of Canada.

As with any cold-weather destination, the drive and views change dramatically in winter. While it may not be the ideal time to visit, given the unpredictable weather, it does draw people in for its holiday Festival of Lights, named by Condé Nast Traveler as one of the most magnificent light displays from around the world.