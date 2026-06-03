Florida's Easy Under-The-Radar Hike Near Orlando Has Wildlife And Wildflowers That Smell Like Chocolate

As a nature-loving Floridian, I'm always looking for lesser-known places to get out and hike. Where I live in central Florida may be best known worldwide for its theme parks, but I can attest that there are some really cool places to get out and explore some natural settings here, too — including a unique, easy hiking trail near Orlando that's located within the Greeneyes Wildlife Preserve. This area isn't well-known yet because it just opened in 2025. To me, that is part of the allure. The chocolate-scented flowers don't hurt, either.

This hiking area is located in Apopka, Florida's under-the-radar city outside of Orlando that is called the "Indoor Foliage Capital of the World." While the town does have notoriety for producing an abundance of indoor foliage, its wildflowers are just as impressive — especially the ones at Greeneyes Wildlife Preserve. There's a variety of flora that can be found there, such as the beautiful purple passionflowers. However, the star of the show is definitely the yellow Florida greeneyes — a wildflower that smells like chocolate.

Of course, I planned a visit when I first heard about this because I wanted to know if there was any truth to this claim of dessert-scented plants. As soon as I set foot on the trail and saw the pretty yellow flowers with the greenish center, I lay on the ground to give them a sniff. That's when the sweet aroma hit me. It was true. The smell actually made me crave chocolate, and after the hike, I could be found treating myself at my favorite Apopka ice cream shop, Topper's Creamery.