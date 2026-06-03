Florida's Easy Under-The-Radar Hike Near Orlando Has Wildlife And Wildflowers That Smell Like Chocolate
As a nature-loving Floridian, I'm always looking for lesser-known places to get out and hike. Where I live in central Florida may be best known worldwide for its theme parks, but I can attest that there are some really cool places to get out and explore some natural settings here, too — including a unique, easy hiking trail near Orlando that's located within the Greeneyes Wildlife Preserve. This area isn't well-known yet because it just opened in 2025. To me, that is part of the allure. The chocolate-scented flowers don't hurt, either.
This hiking area is located in Apopka, Florida's under-the-radar city outside of Orlando that is called the "Indoor Foliage Capital of the World." While the town does have notoriety for producing an abundance of indoor foliage, its wildflowers are just as impressive — especially the ones at Greeneyes Wildlife Preserve. There's a variety of flora that can be found there, such as the beautiful purple passionflowers. However, the star of the show is definitely the yellow Florida greeneyes — a wildflower that smells like chocolate.
Of course, I planned a visit when I first heard about this because I wanted to know if there was any truth to this claim of dessert-scented plants. As soon as I set foot on the trail and saw the pretty yellow flowers with the greenish center, I lay on the ground to give them a sniff. That's when the sweet aroma hit me. It was true. The smell actually made me crave chocolate, and after the hike, I could be found treating myself at my favorite Apopka ice cream shop, Topper's Creamery.
Hiking among the chocolate-scented flowers
The trail at the Greeneyes Wildlife Preserve is less than a mile long, and it's an easy hike. It doesn't have much terrain, which makes it a suitable trail for children or even your four-legged, furry babies who want to get out and explore nature with you. Pets are required to be on leashes, though. I also love that the path is wide and the trail is clearly marked, making it pretty impossible to get lost. If you want to pack a picnic lunch, you can do that as well. There is a table where you can stop and have a bite to eat along the trail, and another at the trailhead. Just be a good steward and make sure you properly dispose of any rubbish in the onsite bins.
When I visited, I also appreciated the many educational signs along the way that teach hikers about the plants and animals they may see at the preserve. The signs featured a variety of wildlife, including gopher frogs, gopher tortoises, Florida worm lizards, red foxes, striped skunks, Florida burrowing owls, indigo snakes, and more. Eastern diamondback rattlesnakes can also be found, so be on the lookout. I personally haven't seen any when I've visited, but there is educational signage displayed about this venomous snake.
What I have seen an abundance of, though, is birds. They've flown from tree to tree above me as I've hiked this trail, enjoying the chocolate-smelling flowers. The butterflies fluttered around as well and seemed to be as intrigued as I was by these unique Florida wildflowers. And if you're looking to make a day of it, it's only about 15 minutes over to Lake Apopka, a shorefront brimming with wildlife and natural beauty.
The best time of day to visit Greeneyes Wildlife Preserve
The trail is easy, and you'll be surrounded by tall trees, but there isn't a lot of natural canopy. You'll want to plan your timing appropriately because the Florida sun can be brutal at its peak. The park opens at sunrise, and in my opinion, it's best to plan a trip there in the morning before it gets hot. You'll likely have better luck spotting wildlife in the mornings, too. Regardless of when you go, though, I suggest lathering up in sunscreen. Also, wear a hat and make sure to take some water with you so you can stay hydrated.
This is an under-the-radar nature park on the outskirts of Apopka, and since it's still a newer trail, there aren't even many reviews on AllTrails yet. It's quite possible that you may be the only one out there when you visit. It's only about half an hour away from downtown Orlando, but I felt like I was a million miles away from the city.
The wildlife preserve is located on Kelly Park Road in Apopka, close to a couple of fun places to cool down after your hike. Kelly Park and Rock Springs are less than a five-minute drive from Greeneyes; it's a popular place to swim and tube in the spring. Wekiwa Springs State Park is only 15 minutes away and is another water paradise filled with idyllic, crystal-clear springs. After a hike at the Greeneyes Wildlife Preserve, I think a jump in the cool, natural springs is an enticing way to cool off and finish the day.