Florida's Under-The-Radar City Outside Of Orlando Is Called The 'Indoor Foliage Capital Of The World'
Walt Disney World may be host to an annual flower and garden festival, but true plant fanatics know there is another under-the-radar spot outside of Orlando that has earned a very respectable notoriety in the plant world. When you visit Apopka, Florida, you can experience the natural, lush foliage at Wekiwa Springs State Park. Already famous as Florida's state park outside of Orlando that has an idyllic swimming hole, Wekiwa is best-known for its tropical hammocks that surround a sparkling spring where you can swim and paddle. But you can also see a variety of plants as you stroll along the multiple hiking trails. If you're looking for plants to grow in your home, you're in luck because Apopka exceeds in the production of indoor foliage as well.
Apopka didn't attain this credibility overnight — the city's plant history goes back about a hundred years. In the 1920's, Apopka settlers started growing ferns commercially. When that took off, the city earned the title of "The Fern City." Since that started becoming such a big industry for the area, residents decided to test their green thumbs out on other tropical plants, too. As the city continued to expand the varieties of commercial plants produced there, it eventually gained its current title of "The Indoor Foliage Capital of the World."
Where to find great plants in Apopka, Florida
Before you set forth on your plant shopping journey in Apopka, know that there are some greenhouses that only sell on a wholesale basis and aren't open to the public. But don't worry — there are still plenty of foliage-filled spots to keep you busy in this small city in Central Florida. One of the best local nurseries in Apopka is Green Acres Nursery. Reviewers on Yelp rave about it, with one saying, "You guys listen to me.. this is the most special nursery ever and they have the most beautiful selection! It is way bigger than it looks and they have unbeatable prices. A true hidden gem!" Many greenhouses in Apopka specialize in certain types of plants. For example, if you're looking for orchids or aroids, you can visit Ecuagenera. If cactus and succulents are your preference, you can visit Florida Cactus Inc.
If you need a pick-me-up in between stops during your day of exploring Apopka, stop by Propagate Social House. This is a charming place where you can grab a coffee, cocktail, or even a bite to eat. Staying true to the plant theme that made the city famous, the coffee shop and restaurant is another spot where you'll find yourself surrounded by foliage awaiting a new home. One Google reviewer remarked, "Absolutely love the plant concept in the place and the cool part is that you can actually buy a plant if you end up liking one."
Tips for visiting Apopka, Florida
To experience more foliage fun in Apopka, align your trip with the annual Apopka Art and Foliage Festival that happens in April. There are a variety of plants you can purchase, but if you have plants at home already that are giving you problems, you can also meet with plant doctors at the event. You'll find multiple foliage experts onsite throughout the festival, who are there to help you learn how to better care for your plants. The festival even welcomes you to bring along pictures or samples from the plant that's giving you problems so the plant doctors can help diagnose the issue and prescribe the correct care.
If you're planning to stay a few days, Apopka has a few chain hotels like Holiday Inn Express, Hilton Garden Inn, and Hampton Inn & Suites. You can also book a campsite at Lost Lake RV Park or the Orlando NW/Orange Blossom KOA. If you're looking for more historic lodging options, drive about 12 miles north on Highway 441. That's where you'll find Mount Dora — an artsy Florida town that is a serene lakefront getaway. It is home to Lakeside Inn, which is the oldest continuously operating hotel in the state.
If you decide to make a road trip to Apopka so you can more easily transport your haul of new houseplants, that's understandable. If you decide to fly though, you have a couple of options. Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) are both just a little over 30 minutes away. For more things to do in the area, make sure to check out Kings Landing — another spectacular paddling spot near Orlando on a wild and scenic river where you'll be surrounded by abundant greenery and feel as if you're in the middle of a natural paradise.