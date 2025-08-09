Florida's Under-The-Radar City Outside Of Orlando Is Called The 'Indoor Foliage Capital Of The World'

To experience more foliage fun in Apopka, align your trip with the annual Apopka Art and Foliage Festival that happens in April. There are a variety of plants you can purchase, but if you have plants at home already that are giving you problems, you can also meet with plant doctors at the event. You'll find multiple foliage experts onsite throughout the festival, who are there to help you learn how to better care for your plants. The festival even welcomes you to bring along pictures or samples from the plant that's giving you problems so the plant doctors can help diagnose the issue and prescribe the correct care.

If you're planning to stay a few days, Apopka has a few chain hotels like Holiday Inn Express, Hilton Garden Inn, and Hampton Inn & Suites. You can also book a campsite at Lost Lake RV Park or the Orlando NW/Orange Blossom KOA. If you're looking for more historic lodging options, drive about 12 miles north on Highway 441. That's where you'll find Mount Dora — an artsy Florida town that is a serene lakefront getaway. It is home to Lakeside Inn, which is the oldest continuously operating hotel in the state.

If you decide to make a road trip to Apopka so you can more easily transport your haul of new houseplants, that's understandable. If you decide to fly though, you have a couple of options. Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) are both just a little over 30 minutes away. For more things to do in the area, make sure to check out Kings Landing — another spectacular paddling spot near Orlando on a wild and scenic river where you'll be surrounded by abundant greenery and feel as if you're in the middle of a natural paradise.