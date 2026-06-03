A Peaceful Ohio Village Near Columbus Has Friendly Small-Town Vibes And A Scenic Lake Park

In addition to enjoying a day at Richwood Lake Park, take some time to explore Richwood's restaurant scene. Much like Willard, another charming small town in Ohio about 1.5 hours away, most of Richwood's restaurants are local establishments. One particular favorite is Smoky Bears Grill & Chill in downtown Richwood, known for serving Tennessee-style barbecue. If you're not into barbecue, Smoky Bears offers other menu items, such as the Smoked Bologna Sandwich, a thick slice of smoked bologna served with cheese, onion, pickles, and mustard on a brioche bun.

Another favorite is Wildcat Pizza, located on the northern edge of town near Richwood Lake Park. Wildcat Pizza is a classic Ohio pizza restaurant, serving pizzas such as the Old Fashion, topped with old-world pepperoni cups and provolone cheese; or you can also go for the BLT, topped with provolone, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo.

Surrounded by Central Ohio countryside, locals are not far from farms and orchards where you can go and pick your own fresh fruit. One such place is The Berry Farm, a u-pick destination open each summer for those who want to pick their own strawberries and blackberries. If you want to experience more of Ohio's small-town charm, take a trip to Ontario, a suburb of Columbus. Alternatively, for a one-of-a-kind nature experience closer to the heart of Ohio's capital, visit Quarry Trails, home to America's only urban via ferrata.