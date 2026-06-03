A Peaceful Ohio Village Near Columbus Has Friendly Small-Town Vibes And A Scenic Lake Park
Since becoming Ohio's capital city in 1816, Columbus has steadily attracted new residents, thanks to its world-renowned university, diverse economy, unique culture, and affordability. As the city has expanded, its metropolitan area — which covers 10 counties in Central Ohio — has absorbed once-peaceful towns and added new suburban neighborhoods and shopping centers to accommodate the influx of residents. Yet, despite this rapid growth, pockets within Greater Columbus still retain a small-town atmosphere. Richwood is one of those towns.
Located in Union County, and a 50-minute drive from Columbus, Richwood is a place that lives up to its motto: "Where the clock strikes hospitality." Here, friendly residents still greet you with a wave, and there's a relaxed pace that encourages visitors to slow down and enjoy the moment. Officially incorporated as a village in 1835, Richwood's population hovers just above 2,300 people, but its sense of community and pride far exceed its size. Downtown Richwood features family-run restaurants. Within walking distance, a park offers lakeside recreation, and the surrounding farmland is dotted with u-pick farms, inviting locals to experience the agricultural roots of the area.
The scenic vibes of Richwood Lake Park
Richwood Lake Park is a recreational hub with deep roots in the community. Located on the northern end of town, the park centers around Richwood Lake, a man-made body of water originally formed from a sand and gravel pit. The pit, which closed in 1937, filled with groundwater, quickly becoming a favorite swimming spot for local residents. Initially known as "Lake Baccarat," the lake and its surrounding land were later developed into a park, and the name was changed to Richwood Lake.
There's plenty to do at this local park, which sits just two blocks from downtown Richwood. The lake is popular with paddlers, and during the summer months, you'll spot kayaks, canoes, and paddle boards gliding across the water. If you don't own a kayak, rentals are available at the park. Beyond paddling, visitors can enjoy fishing from its banks. As it's a municipal lake, anglers don't need fishing licenses, and the lake is regularly stocked with popular species such as largemouth bass and flathead catfish. There is also a mile-long paved loop that circles the lake, a sandy beach for swimming and sunbathing, and a playground for kids.
Enjoy Richwood's local restaurants
In addition to enjoying a day at Richwood Lake Park, take some time to explore Richwood's restaurant scene. Much like Willard, another charming small town in Ohio about 1.5 hours away, most of Richwood's restaurants are local establishments. One particular favorite is Smoky Bears Grill & Chill in downtown Richwood, known for serving Tennessee-style barbecue. If you're not into barbecue, Smoky Bears offers other menu items, such as the Smoked Bologna Sandwich, a thick slice of smoked bologna served with cheese, onion, pickles, and mustard on a brioche bun.
Another favorite is Wildcat Pizza, located on the northern edge of town near Richwood Lake Park. Wildcat Pizza is a classic Ohio pizza restaurant, serving pizzas such as the Old Fashion, topped with old-world pepperoni cups and provolone cheese; or you can also go for the BLT, topped with provolone, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo.
Surrounded by Central Ohio countryside, locals are not far from farms and orchards where you can go and pick your own fresh fruit. One such place is The Berry Farm, a u-pick destination open each summer for those who want to pick their own strawberries and blackberries. If you want to experience more of Ohio's small-town charm, take a trip to Ontario, a suburb of Columbus. Alternatively, for a one-of-a-kind nature experience closer to the heart of Ohio's capital, visit Quarry Trails, home to America's only urban via ferrata.